UFC 230: Twitter Reacts to Daniel Cormier Vs. Derrick Lewis Main Event

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
40   //    05 Nov 2018, 13:37 IST

Twitter was on fire after the main event
Twitter was on fire after the main event

UFC 230 is in the books and it has been firmly established that Daniel Cormier is one of the greatest UFC Champions in the company's history. Twitter was on fire as they praised the champion for putting on a great performance in the main event.

Of course, there were many messages about the challenger, Derrick Lewis as well. Twitter had a lot to say about the man who went toe to toe with the champion on short notice and ultimately succumbed to Daniel Cormier.

The question remains. Who will Daniel Cormier face before he hangs it all up in the octagon? The obvious contenders are Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones. Stipe Miocic also deserves a rematch for the title!

There you have it. What did you think about the fight, dear readers? Let us know in the comments.

UFC 230 Daniel Cormier Derrick Lewis Twiter reactions
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
