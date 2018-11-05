UFC 230: Twitter Reacts to Daniel Cormier Vs. Derrick Lewis Main Event

Twitter was on fire after the main event

UFC 230 is in the books and it has been firmly established that Daniel Cormier is one of the greatest UFC Champions in the company's history. Twitter was on fire as they praised the champion for putting on a great performance in the main event.

Hey @danawhite, you’re the absolute best Brother. Love ya. Thank you for elevating the @ufc AND Boxing. However....I did warn you about Lewis vs @dc_mma. NO DUDE w/ a lifetime contract with Popeye’s Chicken is beating a champion like Cormier. I warned you. I was NOT wrong. Sorry! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 4, 2018

Dc 👑 — Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) November 4, 2018

Swear I love DC! He’s brilliant and if he fights Lesnar I’m going 100% cos that will be brilliant! Daniel Cormier take a bow you legend! @dc_mma — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) November 4, 2018

"Brock Lesnar...when you come, bring that fancy new WWE Championship with you. I feel like bein' the WWE champ as well." -@dc_mma — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) November 4, 2018

@dc_mma make the fight look easy! Congrats! — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 4, 2018

Of course, there were many messages about the challenger, Derrick Lewis as well. Twitter had a lot to say about the man who went toe to toe with the champion on short notice and ultimately succumbed to Daniel Cormier.

I feel compelled to take a moment to appreciate the run Derrick Lewis went on just to get here. He finally hit his ceiling, but we've rarely seen someone get this far on heart alone. I'd be fine with another 10 years of fun fights out of him from here. — Dave Doyle (@davedoylemma) November 4, 2018

From now on Popeye's new name is Derrick Lewis' House of Chicken 🍗 — BigPapiChiefer (@csan888) November 5, 2018

The question remains. Who will Daniel Cormier face before he hangs it all up in the octagon? The obvious contenders are Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones. Stipe Miocic also deserves a rematch for the title!

After his win last night, UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, called out Brock Lesnar, including the fact that he had won the WWE Universal title.



And people wonder why WWE put the belt back on Lesnar. — DKM (@dkmfwtx) November 5, 2018

Jon Jones need to come back and take these belts off Cormier — B.O.L.O⚡️ (@Enock1Yk) November 5, 2018

Daniel Cormier nice and all but until he beats Jon Jones he can’t go around saying he’s the greatest — Chris Cervantes (@groovy_bhris) November 5, 2018

@dc_mma DC you've had a great career but in my opinion, you should fight atleast 2 more times, Lesnar, and do a rematch with Jones because the last one was a NC. — Rishi Kapoor (@RishiK19) November 5, 2018

DC calling out Lesnar... boy Brock will eat you alive. — Drew McCay⚜️ (@mr_mccay) November 5, 2018

DC is on another planet, hard to imagine anyone stopping him but Lesnar should be a good fight! #UFC230 — Michael Carter (@Michael_C1997) November 5, 2018

non mma fans are gonna get gassed but when they find out both lesnar and dc are wrestlers they arent gonna like it. SIMPLETONS GO WATCH BOXING BRUV — STRAP MAGNET (@TK_RED7) November 4, 2018

There you have it. What did you think about the fight, dear readers? Let us know in the comments.