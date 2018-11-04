UFC 230 Undercard Results: Early Preliminary and Preliminary Card Results

Derrick Lewis faces Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 230

UFC 230 is here, and with it has come a ton of expectation from the fans.

The main event card is already set up to be a huge event, with Daniel Cormier facing the likes of Derrick Lewis. The fight is seen to be between two fighters who have a similar style in the Octagon. They both have the same number of wins in the ring and are coming into this fight after wins people did not expect from him.

Now, in the Undercard, things seem to have already broken down. Sijara Eubanks missed the weight, something which shocked everyone and made for some humorous quips among Mixed Martial Arts fans.

On the other side of things, the Brian Kelleher and Montel Jackson fight created more than its fair share of drama, so much so that it has been cancelled. After Kelleher missed the weight for the fight, it was still going forward. Unfortunately, soon enough, the fight ended up cancelled as Kelleher suffered from food poisoning, resulting in him pulling out of the fight.

In this article, we will take a look at all of the action and results from the UFC 230 Undercard.

#1 Adam Wieczorek vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

Marco Rogerio de Lima (right) proved his credentials in the fight as Wieczorek (left) took a beating

Round 1: Adam Wieczorek started off with a couple of leg kicks, staying away from De Lima's power punches. Wieczorek took down De Lima. Wieczorek moved his weight higher up, but De Lima managed to get up to his feet and then threw down Wieczorek with a takedown of his own.

De Lima retained control of the rest of the round on top of Wieczorek. The Polish fighter kept moving but not enough to recover, and the first round ended for de Lima.

Round 2: Wieczorek came out strong in the second round hitting a powerful strike, but De Lima was completely in control yet again. He landed amazing leg kicks, chopping Wieczorek down at inconvenient times, leaving him without much of a chance to come back. By the end of the round, Wieczorek was hardly able to stand.

De Lima is swinging for the fences in round 2! #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/Qf0nBsNgEy — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2018

Round 3: Wieczorek was hurt heading into the third round, as de Lima threw kick after kick at him. The two clinched on the cage, but de Lima got a takedown. Wieczorek for the advantage of De Lima and managed to get up, but the moment he tried a kick, de Lima dropped him. The two went back to the ground against the cage.

The two got up but got back on their feet. Wieczorek got caught a lot of times with horrible leg kicks which took him down yet again, where they ended the fight.

Result: Marcos Rogerio de Lima defeated Adam Wieczorek via Unanimous Decision (30-27*3)

1 / 5 NEXT