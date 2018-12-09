UFC 231 Fight Results: Incredible first round finish by returning UFC fighter

Dhiego Lima stole the show in the Early Preliminary round

What's the story?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is one of the best fighting promotions in the entire world. A fighter who got a second chance from the fight promotion managed to take advantage of the fact.

In case you didn't know...

Once a fighter is released by the UFC, it is a difficult matter to make their way back to the company. UFC is not known too well for giving second chances, but that's exactly what the fight promotion offered Dhiego Lima. After being released following 3 losses in 4 fights in the UFC, Lima made his way back to the company.

Heading into his fight with Chad Laprise, Lima had all to prove. Not only was he coming into the fight on the back of two losses, but another loss might also have seen him make a second exit from the UFC.

Laprise also came into the fight off the back of a loss, but with a more or less successful record in the UFC, this fight was only expected to go one way.

The heart of the matter

Dhiego Lima fought Laprise and found himself being pushed back early in the first round. However, everything changed very fast.

The two exchanged heavy blows as they battered each other. It was Lima, however, who landed a nasty left hook, which left Laprise staggering.

The shot was a heavy one and instantly put him out, leaving Lima with an instant knockout to his name in the very first round.

What's next?

This win will mean everything to Dhiego Lima. After two losses after signing with the UFC for the second time, Lima has not had the success he would have wanted.

Now, with a first-round quick finish to his name, his record suddenly looks much better.

