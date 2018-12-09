UFC 231 Fight Results: Jessica Eye calls out Joe Rogan after a big win

UFC 203: Miocic v Overeem

What's the story?

There are some fighters who ooze charisma, and at UFC 231, one such fighter was one of the highlights of the Preliminary Card.

Jessica Eye and Katlyn Chookagian faced each other at UFC 231 for a possible future fight for the UFC Women's Flyweight Title.

In case you didn't know...

Jessica Eye came into this fight on the back of a 2-fight win streak. Ranked number 9 in the UFC Women's Flyweight Division, Eye was supposed to be facing someone else altogether at UFC 232. Having been supposed to fight Sijara Eubanks, the cancellation of the fight saw her fighting in an earlier slot at UFC 231 against number 3 in the Women's Flyweight Division, Katlyn Chookagian.

Chookagian had quite the run with only one loss in her last 5 fights in the UFC. The fight came at a time where whoever won the fight would be the contender for the Women's Flyweight Division. With the Flyweight Title being fought for later in the night, the fight could not have come at a better time.

The heart of the matter

Jessica Eye faced Katlyn Chookagian for all three rounds of the fight. At no point did she slow down, and kept going at her opponent. While working with a reach disadvantage, Eye faced quite the challenge in actually being able to reach her opponent.

The third round saw the change, where a takedown was defended well by Katlyn Chookagian. It looked like she might take advantage, getting the back of Jessica Eye. Eye defended well and came out hitting her with elbows and punches which staggered her.

This was enough for her to come away with the win.

Closing the fight strong!@BlondeFighter is looking to prove she deserves the next title shot! #UFC231 pic.twitter.com/SRTVBuCqYT — UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2018

After the fight was over, Jessica Eye called for the UFC Women's Flyweight Title fight from Dana White. She then focused on Joe Rogan, humorously saying, 'You can look at my butt, but why don't you have me on your podcast?'

What's next?

A title fight could very well be next for Jessia Eye, but before that she may make her debut on Joe Rogan's podcast.

