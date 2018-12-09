UFC 231 Fight Results: Jon Jones training partner suffers first round loss

Aleksandar Rakic put in a dominating performance against Devin Clark

What's the story?

At Scotiabank Arena, when Austrian MMA Fighter Aleksandar Rakic met Devin Clark in the early preliminary rounds of UFC 231, things went as expected.

Rakic, a comparative newcomer to the UFC went about his business well after an initial setback at the beginning of the fight. He went on to prove just what he could do in the first round itself.

In case you didn't know...

Devin Clark has made no secret about the fact that he regularly trains with Jon Jones. The training might have helped him to pick up tips on how to improve his fight game, but when he came up against the Austrian fighter they proved largely ineffective.

Aleksandar Rakic has developed quite the record to his own name. Having debuted in UFC against Francimar Barosso, he had two straight wins in the Ultimate Fighting Championship heading into this fight.

On top of that, Rakic had racked 10 back to back wins since starting his MMA career before he went into this fight, with only one fight in the debut fight of his MMA career.

The heart of the matter

At UFC 231, Rakic was caught unawares by Devin Clark towards the beginning of their fight. Clark was unable to take advantage like he should have and was battered with leg kicks.

A back-fist from Rakic dropped Clark to the ground, where Rakic followed him with a basic ground and pound. This saw the referee having to step in, and just like that, Rakic extended his run to 11 fights in a row.

"The tide has TURNED!"



Aleksandar Rakic defies adversity with a FIRST round finish! #UFC231 pic.twitter.com/AbzIp2Jvk3 — UFC (@ufc) December 8, 2018

What's next?

Now that Rakic is moving up the 205-weight ladder, he will soon be facing better-ranked fighters. With the record he has, and now a 1st round knockout, he is attracting quite a bit of attention.

