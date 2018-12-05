UFC 231: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in US and India

UFC 231: Holloway vs Ortega

UFC 231: Holloway vs Ortega is an upcoming Mixed Martial Arts event hosted by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that will be held on December 8, 2018, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The UFC main event will feature the UFC Featherweight Champion, Max Holloway, defending his title against the undefeated Brian Ortega.

In the co-main event of the night, Valentina Shevchenko will face Joana Jedrzejczyk in a fight in the Women’s Flyweight Division for the vacant UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship.

The card will also include fights between Alex Oliveira and Gunnar Nelson, as well as Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos among other bouts.

Below is the match card for UFC 231, where you can find out what’s waiting for you in UFC this weekend, with where to watch UFC 231, and other details about UFC 231 live stream information.

UFC 231 Location and Date:

Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Date: December 8, 2018

Time: 6PM ET (pre-card) and 10 PM ET(main card)

The current card for UFC 231 includes:

Main Card:

Featherweight: Max Holloway [c] vs. Brian Ortega

Women's Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Gunnar Nelson

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Kyle Bochniak

Light Heavyweight: Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos

Preliminary Card

Women's Strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha vs. Nina Ansaroff

Women's Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jessica Eye

Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Elias Theodorou

Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Gilbert Burns

Early Preliminary Card:

Light Heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs. Matthew Lopez

Welterweight: Chad Laprise vs. Dhiego Lima

Lightweight: Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Jesse Ronson

Where to watch UFC 231:

You can watch UFC 231 Early Preliminary Card on Fight Pass, UFC 231 Preliminary Card on Fox Sports 1 and the main show will be available on pay-per-view.

How and Where to watch UFC 231 live In India?

Channel: Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India.

Day and Date: Sunday, 9th December 2018.

Start time: UFC 231 begins at 8:30 AM in India.

The show will also be available on Sony Liv App.

