UFC 232: 5 Reasons Why UFC Should Have Stayed in Las Vegas

Renjith R FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 28 // 25 Dec 2018, 12:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC moved UFC 232 after Jon Jones tested positive for a banned substance

UFC 232 is now in the news for all the wrong reasons. And unsurprisingly, it was Jon Jones that kick-started the chaotic situation.

Jones, who was scheduled to make his return to the octagon after a gap of more than one year, tested positive earlier this week for traces of turinabol. Interestingly, this was the same substance that he tested positive for in 2017.

Since the Nevada State Athletic Commission did not have proper time to investigate the matter, they decided not to clear Jones for the pay-per-view.

To avoid losing their main event, UFC decided to pull off a shocking plan and moved the entire fight card from Las Vegas to California as the California State Athletic Commission was ready to clear Jones.

While Jones' innocence is something worth debating about, it is UFC’s decision that will be under the spotlight for this list. The promotion’s idea of moving an entire fight card in one week’s notice for a fighter that tested positive raises many questions. In this list, we will be looking to address those questions and detail why UFC should have stayed in Las Vegas.

#5 The Money

UFC would've burned a hole in their pocket for relocating the fight card

At the end of the day, UFC is all about money. This is perhaps the reasons why they decided to move the card to California. But moving a pay-per-view from one city to another in one week’s notice will only result in unwanted expenses.

They made all the arrangements for the show in Las Vegas. Cancelling all these and rebooking the same for California is going to burn a hole in the pocket of the UFC.

Arena booking, flights for fighters, hotels for fighters, expenses of officials and fee for the commission are just some of the areas in which UFC will have to spend huge money.

It might not be a big deal when compared to the loss that UFC will suffer for cancelling the show, however, this is indeed a controversial issue in terms of money as UFC has always been under the scanner for not paying their fighters properly.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement