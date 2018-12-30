UFC 232 Fight Results: Alexander Volkanovski stops Chad Mendes in spectacular fashion

Mendes vs Volkanovski was a solid way to kick things off

What's the story?

Tonight's UFC 232 main card was kick-started by a highly exciting Featherweight fight between Chad Mendes and Alexander Volkanovski.

Mendes, a veteran of the Octagon, was looking forward to another win after returning from a two and a half year suspension.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to his fight against Alexander Volkanovski tonight at UFC 232, Chad Mendes had already scored a huge win earlier in the year against Myles Jury, winning the fight via first-round TKO at UFC Fight Night 133.

Volkanovski, on the other hand, has been on a winning run ever since arriving in the UFC, securing wins over the likes of Mizuto Hirota, Shane Young, and very recently defeated Darren Elkins at UFC Fight Night 133.

The heart of the matter

UFC 232 started-off with a very exciting Featherweight fight between Chad Mendes and Alexander Volkanovski in Los Angeles today, as both men came into this bout with very high hopes of potentially getting the next shot at Max Holloway's Featherweight Championship of the World.

Mendes, who is already a former three-time title challenger, looked to end the winning run of the upstart Aussie. The two men engaged quickly into the first round, as both men landed pretty heavy blows to each other early on in the round. However, one thing that fans were well aware of while coming into this bout was Chad Mendes' wrestling.

OH Mendes rocks Volkanovski here in round 2!

Mendes used his ground game to his advantage in the first round and secured two takedowns but fortunes changed in the second round, as Volkanovski managed to complete the turn-around.

Despite being dropped and being busted wide open by Mendes, Volkanovski was quick to get in some offense and turn the bout around in his favor. The Aussie trapped Mendes against the cage and a quick flurry of punches eventually got the job done for Volkanovski.

Only men to beat Mendes inside the Octagon:



- Jose Aldo

- Conor McGregor

- Frankie Edgar

- @AlexVolkanovski



Wow. #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/bq2HQQQLfg — UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018

What's next?

With this win, Alexander Volkanovski extended his winning streak to a total of 16 and will definitely look to step up as a challenger to Max Holloway.

