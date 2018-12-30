UFC 232 Fight Results: BJ Penn suffers first submission loss in MMA career

You don't let Hall grab you by the leg!

What's the story?

We may have seen the last of BJ Penn inside the Octagon as the legendary fighter was finished in the first round itself by Ryan Hall via a heel hook in their Lightweight encounter. This was incidentally the first ever submission loss in Penn's MMA career.

In case you didn't know...

Penn returned to the Octagon for the first time since his majority decision loss to Dennis Siver in June 2017 to take on Hall in the first Prelims fight at UFC 232.

While the former Lightweight Champion was expectedly the underdog going into the fight, the manner in which he lost has further dented the legacy of the Prodigy.

The heart of the matter

Penn began the fight by applying the pressure on Hall and landed a few right hands. Hall kept going for leg grabs but Penn fended the attempts off by assuming the Ali-Inoki position.

Hall upped the tempo two minutes into the first round by unleashing a string of kicks onto Penn, before going for the Imanari slide.

He effortlessly transitioned into the Heel Hook and forced Penn to tap out at 2:46 into the first round. And just like that, The Wizard extended his record to 7 wins and 1 loss while Penn now stands with a 16-13-2 record and is surely on the fringes of retirement.

He should have retired a long time ago and we're affirmative of the fact that Dana White and co. will not let the former multi-divisional champion fight in the UFC anymore.

What's next?

The winner of the Ultimate Fighter 22, Hall is now on a seven-fight win streak and would be thoroughly satisfied knowing he is the first man in history to make Penn tap out.

As for the Lightweight icon, we really hope the 40-year-old is done fighting as he has nothing left to prove.

