UFC 232 Fight Results: Carlos Condit vs. Michael Chiesa - Submission Finish For The 'Maverick'

Michael Chiesa

What's the story?

UFC 232 was witness to a solid welterweight division clash between Carlos Condit and Michael Chiesa, on the main card of the event. Just under a minute into round number two, Chiesa secured a lethal Kimura submission to end the proceedings of the fight, subsequently declaring him as the winner of the bout.

In case you didn't know...

Carlos Condit is an American professional mixed martial artist, currently competing in the UFC's welterweight division. He is the former UFC interim welterweight champion, and also the final welterweight champion from the World Extreme Cagefighting promotion.

He began his wrestling training at the age of nine, which was later complemented by his Gaidojutsu training under Greg Jackson. His most recent contest in the Octagon came against Alex Oliviera, who managed to stop Condit via guillotine choke, in April, this year.

Michael Chiesa is a professional MMA fighter since the year 2008, who competes in the UFC's lightweight division. He made his official UFC debut on the Ultimate Fighter Season 15 Finale against Al Iaquinta, who he beat by technical submission due to a rear naked choke in the very first round.

Chiesa was on a two-fight losing streak against Kevin Lee and Anthony Pettis, going into his UFC 232 fight against Carlos Condit.

Condit tries to lock up an arm bar, but Chiesa escapes!#UFC232 pic.twitter.com/qumJjrReou — UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018

The heart of the matter

Carlos Condit is a renowned striker and stepped into this fight by attempting to throw combinations, early on. Michael Chiesa embraced the clinch game with Condit just moments into round one, eventually tripping him to enter into a full mount position. After momentarily standing up, Chiesa managed to take Condit down, once again and overpowered him into a half guard, by the end of round one.

Round two began as Condit came forward with the intention of throwing precision strikes, yet again. Chiesa successfully slipped the combinations and took matters to the ground immediately. Following a swift shuffle, Chiesa secured a vicious Kimura submission, forcing Condit to submit immediately to a hyperextended shoulder.

What's next?

Michael Chiesa seems to be on the road to contention for the welterweight title after a seemingly impressive performance against Carlos Condit at UFC 232. Who do you think Chiesa should face next in the 170-pound division?

