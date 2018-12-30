×
UFC 232 Fight Results: Megan Anderson vs. Cat Zingano ends in bizarre TKO 

News
684   //    30 Dec 2018, 09:05 IST

Ouch!
Ouch!

What's the story?

The Women's Featherweight fight between Megan Anderson and Cat Zingano ended in surprising fashion after the former Invicta FC Featherweight Champion caught Zingano with a head kick straight to the eye.

The kick grazed Zingano's eye, who turned her back immediately and seemed to be visibly discomforted from the impact. Anderson rushed in for the finish but the referee stepped in to stop the fight at 1:01 in the first round itself.

In case you didn't know...

The Women's Featherweight fight was the penultimate bout on the Prelims on FS 1 card and was expected to be an all-out brawl between two explosive fighters.

However, what the fans got instead was anti-climatic, to say the least.

The heart of the matter

Zingano began with a low kick to begin the fight and looked to land a high kick as Anderson constantly shifted stances. Anderson answered with a kick of her own, which looked to have gone into Zingano's eye.

Zingano was quick to turn her back and cover up while Anderson smelt blood. The referee made a smart decision to end Zingano's misery before it got any worse.

Check out the cringe-worthy finish below:

What's next?

We don't usually see fights ending with kicks to the eye but a win is a win and Anderson will be more than happy to extend her record to nine wins and three losses. She had lost her UFC debut fight against Holly Holm and a win against Zingano surely raises her stock as one of the top contenders to watch out for in the Women's Featherweight division.

Zingano may feel hard done by getting finished by a toe to the eye. The first woman to win a fight via TKO has won just one of her last five fights and would be looking for a much-needed career resurgence going forward.


