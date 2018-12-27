UFC 232 News: Herb Dean relieved from refereeing duties for Jones vs. Gustafsson II due to injury

Anderson Jones FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 77 // 27 Dec 2018, 23:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dean has been pulled from UFC 232 due to an undisclosed injury.

What's the story?

While injuries sustained by fighters leading up to fight cards are a common phenomenon, this is surely a rare one. As revealed by the Executive Director of the California State Athletic Commision Andy Foster to MMA Fighting, Herb Dean has suffered an injury that will keep him out of the final UFC event of the year.

In case you didn't know...

UFC 232 has been marred with enough controversy this week as the card itself had to be moved from Las Vegas, Nevada to California's The Forum arena.

Jon Jones tested positive for traces of Turnibol which were said to be minute residues from his failed test in 2017. The Nevada State Athletic Commision may not have given Jones the permission to fight in Las Vegas but the California State Athletic Commision thankfully stepped in to save the day by giving him the clean chit.

Shifting the entire card to a new location has brought in heavy criticism on the UFC, however, the company is taking the show forward and isn't willing to compromise on the blockbuster card.

The heart of the matter

The details of veteran referee Herb Dean's injury have not been made public, though, his replacement has been announced. Mike Beltran will take his place inside the Octagon to oversee the Light Heavyweight title fight.

Additionally, Foster confirmed that the other relevant personnel for the night will remain the same as originally planned for the Nevada card.

Here are the judges and referees booked for the two title fights

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Jon Jones (UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Fight)

Referee: Mike Beltran

Advertisement

Judges: Sal D'Amato, Derek Cleary and Junichiro Kamijo

Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes (UFC Featherweight Championship Fight)

Referee: Marc Goddard

Judges: Mike Bell, Dave Hagen, and Chris Lee

What's next?

Despite the inconveniences caused by Jones' doping violation, the excitement to watch the fights has not diminished. UFC 232 will take place at The Forum, Inglewood, California on November 29th, 2018 and it promises to be a highlight reel night.

What are your predictions? Sounds off in the comments section below...

Advertisement