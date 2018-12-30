UFC 232 News: Nate Diaz has an interesting message for USADA

We're sure many fighters would agree with Diaz's point of view.

What's the story?

Jon Jones's atypical drug test failure has elicited a wide range of reactions from the MMA fraternity and a majority of them have been negative in nature directed towards Jon Jones, UFC and of course, USADA.

The latest name to have joined the bandwagon is none other than the extremely popular Nate Diaz, who took to Twitter and sent out a message to the anti-doping agency in his own distinct way.

In case you didn't know...

Jones and the UFC have come under severe criticism for the change of location of the UFC 232 card from Las Vegas to California.

The double standards of USADA and UFC have been the topic of discussion in the wake of the events, and many fighters and pundits didn't miss the opportunity to critically tear down the decision-makers within the promotion.

Diaz, who has always been a vocal presence on social media and other channels every time a controversial incident takes place, had kept his thoughts to himself, until now.

The heart of the matter

The Stockton brawler is known to speak his mind and he did exactly that when he posted the following tweet:

Usada can’t come over anymore.. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 28, 2018

Where da 💉💉 plug ? — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 28, 2018

Classic Nate.

What's next?

Diaz is currently without a scheduled fight as his UFC 230 bout against Dustin Poirer was cancelled after the latter suffered an injury. We're not sure what the UFC matchmakers are cooking up for Diaz but the third fight against Conor McGregor does sound like a tantalising option.

Even though the message has been sent loud and clear, USADA will begin keeping an eye on Diaz whenever his next fight gets announced.

As for UFC 232, you can watch the PPV Live and Exclusive on Sunday, 30th December 2018 at 8.30 am (IST) on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 2 HD channels.

