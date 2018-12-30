×
UFC 232 News: UFC Bestows Ronda Rousey's Moniker on Amanda Nunes

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
126   //    30 Dec 2018, 20:39 IST

The only woman in the history of UFC to hold two championships
The only woman in the history of UFC to hold two championships

What's the story?

Amanda Nunes defeated Cris Cyborg to win the UFC Women's Featherweight Championship at UFC 232 and was bestowed with a new moniker by the company.

UFC referred to Nunes as "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" - a moniker associated primarily with former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey.

In case you didn't know...

Nunes defeated Cyborg via knockout in less than a minute at UFC 232 and became the first dual women's champion in company history.

Her victory over Cyborg comes two years after defeating Rousey at UFC 207, which led to Rousey leaving MMA and transitioning into her current career as a professional wrestler.

The heart of the matter

"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" was a moniker most people associated with Rousey for her dominance in the early days of women competing in the UFC.

However, the UFC took that title and used it to promote the fight between Nunes and Cyborg, referring to their fight as a battle to "determine the BADDEST woman on the planet!"

Their fight didn't even last a minute though with Nunes scoring a knockout in the first round.

Twitter was flooded with praise and shock for Nunes beating Cyborg so quickly, including UFC referring to her as "The Baddest Woman on the Planet."

WWE still refers to Rousey by that moniker and she has continued a new undefeated streak in her professional wrestling career, becoming the Raw Women's Champion in the process.

What's next?

Nunes has been unstoppable ever since she defeated Shayna Baszler three years ago and has defeated some of the biggest names in UFC in the process.

Hopefully, her next fight is even more entertaining - congratulations champ.

