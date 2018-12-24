UFC 232: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in US and India

UFC 232

UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 is an upcoming Mixed Martial Arts event hosted by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that will be held on December 29, 2018, at the at The Forum (Inglewood, California).

The UFC main event will feature the former UFC Champion, Jon Jones, squaring off against Alexander Gustafsson.

In the co-main event of the night, we will see a UFC Women's Featherweight Championship bout between Current Champion Cris Cyborg and current UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes will also take place.

Below is the match card for UFC 232, where you can find out what’s waiting for you in UFC this weekend, with where to watch UFC 232, and other details about UFC 232 live stream information.

UFC 232 Location and Date:

Location: The Forum (Inglewood, California).

Date: December 29, 2018

Time: 6PM ET (pre-card) and 10 PM ET(main card)

The current card for UFC 232 includes:

Main Card (Fox Sports 1)

Light Heavyweight - Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Women's Featherweight-Cris Cyborg (c) vs. Amanda Nunes (c-BW)

Welterweight-Carlos Condit vs. Michael Chiesa

Light Heavyweight-Ilir Latifi vs. Corey Anderson

Featherweight-Chad Mendes vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

Heavyweight-Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris

Women's Featherweight-Cat Zingano vs. Megan Anderson

Bantamweight-Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Petr Yan

Lightweight-BJ Penn vs. Ryan Hall

Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Bantamweight-Brian Kelleher vs. Montel Jackson

Middleweight-Uriah Hall vs. Bevon Lewis

Welterweight-Curtis Millender vs. Siyar Bahadurzada

Lightweight-Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Jesse Ronson

Where to watch UFC 232:

You can watch UFC 232 Early Preliminary Card on Fight Pass, UFC 232 Preliminary Card on Fox Sports 1 and the main show will be available on pay-per-view.

How and Where to watch UFC 232 live In India?

Channel: Sony TEN 2 and TEN 2 HD will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India.

Day and Date: Sunday, 30th December 2018.

Start time: UFC 232 begins at 8:30 AM in India.

The show will also be available on Sony Liv App.

