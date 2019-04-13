×
UFC 236 Exclusive: Dustin Poirier talks about Max Holloway fight; Tony Ferguson's mental health issues

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
2   //    13 Apr 2019, 12:05 IST

Dustin Poirier is back, and he wants to change how the fans see him
Dustin Poirier is back, and he wants to change how the fans see him

Dustin Poirier had been wanting a fight for a long time at the top of the division. It could not come at a better time, as he will be facing Max Holloway for the Interim UFC Lightweight Title at UFC 236.

I was able to catch up to him before his fight against Max Holloway and ask him a few questions.

Catch UFC 236 Live and Exclusive on Sunday, 14th April 2019 at 7.30 am (IST) on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 2 HD channels.

Q. You’ve been wanting a top fight in the UFC for a while now. What does this feel like?

DP: I’m honestly just really happy it is happening now. Sooner would have been too early. I’m at a spot in my life in my skill set and just my understanding of this whole thing, fighting and life, this is perfect timing.

Q. Given the reports which have emerged about Tony Ferguson’s mental health, what’s your take on it?

DP: Yes, what Tony is going through is definitely helping to shed more light on mental health issues. Many people are wishing him the best. I wish Tony the best.

Q. Max Holloway is coming up a division to face you in this fight. What’s your preparation been like?

DP: I’ve had a great training camp out of American Top Team out in South Florida. We prepared like we always do, I let my coaches breakdown footage. We find tendencies, weaknesses, and strengths on both sides, mine and his. And then we prepare for a 25-minute fight.

Q. What’s the goal for the rest of the year in 2019?

DP: I am going to fight and beat Max Holloway on Saturday night and I am going to take my daughter to the zoo on Monday. That’s what the rest of the year is looking like.

Q. Max Holloway is considered to be one of the best in the world at what he does. Are you nervous before your fight? 

DP: What a showcase, what a stage for me to show how good I am. Fighting a guy on the pound for pound list. I am going to go out there and show them how good I am. What skills grit and tenacity I bring to the Octagon. I feel like it’s the perfect time to have all eyes on me.

