UFC 236 Exclusive: Israel Adesanya calls the Interim Title 'just something cool'

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
14   //    14 Apr 2019, 01:04 IST

Israel Adesanya is performing in his first UFC Title fight
Israel Adesanya is performing in his first UFC Title fight

Israel Adesanya might be one of the most promising prospects of the entire UFC. He has won every fight he has fought in since coming to the UFC, and in his last fight, he was able to take out a fighter with the ability of Anderson Silva.

Now, at UFC 236, he is getting his first title shot, albeit one for the Interim UFC Middleweight Title. He will be facing Kelvin Gastelum for the title, sharing the card with Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier.

I was able to pose some questions before him prior to his fight!

Catch UFC 236 Live and Exclusive on Sunday, 14th April 2019 at 7.30 am (IST) on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 2 HD channels.

Q. You have made quite the impact since coming to UFC. What did the win against Anderson Silva feel like?

IA: I took away from that is that I am the best in the work, he said it too.

Q. How do you feel ahead of your fight for the title?

IA: Good, you know this is nothing new to me. I have been doing this for years so I have been ready to fight back to back. In my past, I have fought multiple times in a night, so this is easy.

Q. You have established yourself in the UFC as a top fighter. How important is this title fight for you? 

IA: No, I don’t feel anything about the belt, it’s just something cool you get to wear at the end of the fight if you’ve won.

Q. What can we look forward to from you for the rest of the year with a win over Anderson Silva already to your name? 

IA: You can expect the unexpected. When I win this weekend, I think Robert wants a go in August and that is fine by me. Then I get four or five months to prep and chill before the fight as well.

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
