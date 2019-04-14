UFC 236 Results: New champion crowned in fight of the year, 13-fight win streak ended

Lennard Surrao

Instant classics.

The fans at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia witnessed two of the greatest title fights in UFC history at UFC 236. One of those two was easily the fight of the year thus far.

With that being said, I won't waste any more time. Let's jump right into the results and highlights of the show:

UFC 236 Results - Prelims and Early Prelims

* Matt Frevola def. Jalin Turner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Alexandre Pantoja def. Wilson Reis via TKO (Punches) (2:58, Round One)

* Max Griffin def. Zelim Imadaev via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

* Khalid Taha def. Boston Salmon via TKO (Punches) (0:25, Round One)

* Belal Muhammad def. Curtis Millender via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 30-26)

* Montel Jackson def. Andre Soukhamthath via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

* Poliana Botelho def. Lauren Mueller via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Brandon Davis def. Randy Costa via submission (Rear Naked Choke) (1:12, Round Two)

Let's get to the main card the, shall we?

UFC 236 Results - Main Card

#1. Ovince Saint Preux (23-12) vs. Nikita Krylov (24-6) (Light Heavyweight)

OSP vs. Krylov II

OSP was coming off a loss against Dominick Reyes at UFC 229 in October 2018, while Krylov lost in his last outing against Jan Blackhowich in September 2018.

OSP and Krylov last faced each other at UFC 171, in which Preux picked up a Performance of the Night bonus win with a Von Flue choke in the first round. Did OSP make it 2-0 against his Ukranian opponent?

Round 1: The two men measured each other, to begin with, as Krylov drew first blood with body and straight kicks.

OSP took Krylov down and pinned him into the fence. Krylov got back up to his feet but was taken down again within a minute using a good-old trip. Krylov got right back up and attempted a takedown himself, however, OSP countered and forced him into the guard.

OSP got into the mount position and unleashed a few solid elbows, but Krylov tried to finish with a better standing on the scorecard with body kicks.

An attempted head kick by Krylov marked the end of the first round.

Round 2: Krylov came in busy as he shot the kicks, counterstrikes, a 1-2 and a head kick. OSP felt the heat and immediately went for the takedown, however, he got tagged with elbows while working for a single leg takedown.

After successfully defending OSP's takedown, Krylov turned the tables and took OSP down to the mat. Krylov went into mount quickly, got hold of OSP's back and locked in the Rare Naked Choke. He got his arms under OSP's chin and forced a tap instantaneously.

Result: Nikita Krylov def. Ovince Saint Preux via Submission (Rare Naked Choke) (2:30, Round 2)

Krylov's 7th UFC win has finally taken 'The Miner' into the top 15 rankings of the 205lbs division.

Nikita Krylov earns his 15th career submission after tapping Ovince Saint Preux out in the second round. #UFC236pic.twitter.com/w1EpoaPXol — MMABurger (@MMABurger) April 14, 2019

