UFC 238 Exclusive: Henry Cejudo talks about UFC 238, TJ Dillashaw, and cutting weight

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Exclusive 29 // 06 Jun 2019, 16:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Henry Cejudo

UFC Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo is heading to UFC 238 with a single mission in mind. He wants to become a double champion. There has never been a time where that is more possible than now for him, as he will be facing Marlon Moraes in the main event of UFC 238 for the vacant UFC Bantamweight Championship.

I had the chance to talk to Henry Cejudo before his fight against Marlon Moraes and ask him a few questions about Henry Cejudo vs TJ Dillashaw, cutting weight to Bantamweight instead of Flyweight and more.

When, how, and where to see UFC 238 Live in India?

Catch all the live action from UFC 238 in India by tuning in to Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD at 7:30 AM on the 9th of June.

Q. What was it like defeating TJ Dillashaw the last time?

HC: It felt good. It felt good to put my stamp, to put my name in the history books after defeating a legend like Demetrious Johnson. It's been good, I feel good. TJ's a legend, it's unfortunate what happened, with him testing positive for EPOs. With hard work and determination, it still took about 32 seconds.

Q. When do you think your next Flyweight Fight shall be?

HC: It has to be determined. I have got my first task in front of me, that's Marlon Moraes. Tune in Saturday at the Chicago United Centre, and I'm looking forward to that fight. We'll take it from there, so I'm not sure yet.

Q. Do you feel more comfortable at Bantamweight than Flyweight?

HC: I think I'm way more comfortable at Bantamweight (laughs). I have to cut a lot of weight, but I'm still able to make Flyweight. So, it's a very good question but I'm more comfortable at Bantamweight.

Advertisement

Q. What are your feelings going into this fight?

HC: My feelings, it's a business trip for me. It's exactly what it is. I train, I'm in the process where I do a lot of things. It's a business trip for me. That's where my feelings are, strictly business.

Q. Outside fighting, what are some of your hobbies?

HC: I like to dance, I like to sing, I like to spend time with my Gold Medal and my belts, I like to shine them in my spare time, that;'s all I have time for.