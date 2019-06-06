×
UFC 238 Exclusive: Marlon Moraes explains how Henry Cejudo's Dillashaw win was a fluke

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Exclusive
38   //    06 Jun 2019, 16:56 IST

Marlon Moraes is ready to become the Champion
Marlon Moraes is ready to become the Champion

At UFC 238, Marlon Moraes will be facing UFC Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo in a fight for the vacant UFC Bantamweight Title. The two fighters will be meeting each other in the Octagon on the 8th of June in the United States.

Before the fight, I had the chance to ask Marlon Moraes a few questions.

When, how, and where to see UFC 238 Live in India?

Catch all the live action from UFC 238 in India by tuning in to Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD at 7:30 AM on the 9th of June.

Q. Given that Cejudo is a champion in Flyweight, how difficult are you expecting this fight to be?

MM: I'm ready for a hard fight you know. I know Henry Cejudo is a very good opponent, he got many accomplishments, he's a Flyweight Champion, he's proven himself in the Octagon. But I'm looking forward to winning on Saturday Night!

Q. What has your training been like heading into this fight?

MM: It's been hard. It is the hardest training camp I've ever done, but I've come up on top. I am still healthy and I am ready to go, and I am very well prepared for this fight.

Q. If you could fight any one fighter in the UFC past or present roster, who would it be?

MM: Uriah Faber. He is the guy who represents the lighter weight divisions, and he put us on the map. That's a guy I look up to, and one day if I have the pleasure or I had it, I would want to face Uriah Faber one hundred percent.

Q. You called Henry Cejudo’s win over Dillashaw a fluke. Would you like to elaborate?

MM: I think Henry is a good fighter but he never was a knockout guy. He knocked out TJ and it was really quick. I don't think he was expecting that. But TJ's a good fighter and I think if they fight again, the fight would be way tougher for Cejudo, but I definitely think that was not what he was actually looking for in that fight.

Q. Outside fighting, what are some of your hobbies?

MM: I like staying with my family, enjoy with my kids, whatever I have to do with them. Everyone knows that I love soccer, I love watching soccer and to play soccer.

