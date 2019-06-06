UFC 238 Exclusive: Marlon Moraes explains how Henry Cejudo's Dillashaw win was a fluke

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Exclusive 38 // 06 Jun 2019, 16:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Marlon Moraes is ready to become the Champion

At UFC 238, Marlon Moraes will be facing UFC Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo in a fight for the vacant UFC Bantamweight Title. The two fighters will be meeting each other in the Octagon on the 8th of June in the United States.

Before the fight, I had the chance to ask Marlon Moraes a few questions.

When, how, and where to see UFC 238 Live in India?

Catch all the live action from UFC 238 in India by tuning in to Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD at 7:30 AM on the 9th of June.

Q. Given that Cejudo is a champion in Flyweight, how difficult are you expecting this fight to be?

MM: I'm ready for a hard fight you know. I know Henry Cejudo is a very good opponent, he got many accomplishments, he's a Flyweight Champion, he's proven himself in the Octagon. But I'm looking forward to winning on Saturday Night!

Q. What has your training been like heading into this fight?

MM: It's been hard. It is the hardest training camp I've ever done, but I've come up on top. I am still healthy and I am ready to go, and I am very well prepared for this fight.

Q. If you could fight any one fighter in the UFC past or present roster, who would it be?

MM: Uriah Faber. He is the guy who represents the lighter weight divisions, and he put us on the map. That's a guy I look up to, and one day if I have the pleasure or I had it, I would want to face Uriah Faber one hundred percent.

Advertisement

Q. You called Henry Cejudo’s win over Dillashaw a fluke. Would you like to elaborate?

MM: I think Henry is a good fighter but he never was a knockout guy. He knocked out TJ and it was really quick. I don't think he was expecting that. But TJ's a good fighter and I think if they fight again, the fight would be way tougher for Cejudo, but I definitely think that was not what he was actually looking for in that fight.

Q. Outside fighting, what are some of your hobbies?

MM: I like staying with my family, enjoy with my kids, whatever I have to do with them. Everyone knows that I love soccer, I love watching soccer and to play soccer.