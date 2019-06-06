UFC 238 Exclusive: Pioneer Chinese UFC Fighter Yan Xiaonan talks about fighting Angela Hill and more

Yan Xiaonan is poised for a huge break through!

The first-ever female Chinese Mixed Martial Arts fighter to be signed by UFC, Yan Xiaonan has a lot to prove as she heads towards UFC 238. Heading up the Early Preliminary Card for UFC 238, she has a lot to prove as she will take on the last-minute step in, Angela Hill.

I had the chance to catch up with Yan Xiaonan and ask her a few questions before her fight.

Q. Angela Hill stepped in last minute for this fight. Do you see this as an advantage for you?

YX: I was excited to face off with my previous opponent, Felice Herrig, who is ranked in the top 15. Unfortunately, she was injured and I was worried that I wouldn’t have an opponent to fight until Angela Hill stepped in.

Q. How important is this fight to you?

YX: This fight is very important to me. If I manage to win, I’ll be in the top 15.

Q. With only one loss on your record so far, you’re one of the top prospects in the company. Who would you like to face if you could choose anyone?

YX: I will fight any fighter that the UFC assigns to fight me. I do hope that if I win against Angela, I will be given the opportunity to face off with anyone in the top 15.

Q. Outside fighting, what are some of your hobbies?

YX: Fighting is my greatest hobby. Outside of fighting, I enjoy getting enough rest, playing and watching movies.

Q. The UFC is returning to China in August – and there they have their Performance Institute opening this month. How is the hype among the Chinese MMA community about both events?

YX: Those will definitely be the two most influential events in Asia in 2019. It shows UFC has recognized the commitment that Chinese fighters have made. It encourages us to train harder and keep fighting as a fighter.