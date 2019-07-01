UFC 239: Amanda Nunes talks about Holly Holm, a rematch against Cris Cyborg, and more (Exclusive)

UFC 239: Amanda Nunes

UFC Champion Amanda Nunes is about to get into the Octagon with one of her biggest challenges as she gears up to take on Holly Holm at UFC 239.

Currently, Amanda Nunes is both the UFC Bantamweight and the UFC Featherweight Champion. She is the only female UFC fighter to ever be a two-division UFC Champion in their career. I had the chance to ask her a few questions ahead of her fight against Holly Holm.

She talked about her opponent at UFC 239, Holly Holm, and a possible rematch against Cris Cyborg and more.

Q: What is your mind like ahead of this fight against Holly Holm?

AN: My mind is on the fight, I pretty much put my whole life on this game. It isn’t anything new for me. I just step in the gym, get my strategy together for Holly and train every day and be excited. I love to feel this. This is something that I miss when I’m not doing it. I love the fight, the preparation to line up to the fight. I love the feel, I love the walking-in the stage with all the fans yelling. I love the excitement to step in the UFC cage. I’m excited, definitely.

Q: There has been a lot of talk about a rematch with Cris Cyborg. Do you think that’s a fight we might see in the future?

AN: It was supposed to be right after Holly’s fight, but she is facing another girl. I feel like she always dominated everyone on the planet, so I was very happy to beat her and I am excited to do it again.

Q: What does it feel like to be the only woman to have held titles in two divisions at the same?

AN: It’s a dream come true. It is amazing.

Q: Other than your time in the Octagon, what is something you do in your free time?

AN: Keep normal. When I’m not in the gym, I go out, I play, whatever. I do everything normally, I live my life the same.