UFC 239 Results: Undefeated fighter destroyed in 5 seconds with a flying knee, Holly Holm gets finished, Jon Jones survives

A night full of finishes.

UFC's biggest PPV of the year lived up to all the billing. The fans witnessed the fastest knockout in UFC history as the Ben Askren hype train was brought to a screeching halt.

Let's not waste any more time and get to the results and highlights of the show:

UFC 239 Results: Prelims

Arnold Allen def. Gilbert Melendez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Marlon Vera def. Nohelin Hernandez via submission (rear naked choke) (3:25, Round 2)

Claudia Gadelha def. Randa Markos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Song Yadong def. Alejandro Perez via KO (punch) (2:04, Round 1)

Edmen Shahbazyan def. Marshman via submission (rear naked choke) (1:12, Round 1)

Chance Rencountre def. Ismail Naurdiev via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Julia Avila def. Pannie Kianzad via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26 x2)

UFC 239 Results: Main Card

#1. Michael Chiesa vs. Diego Sanchez (Welterweight)

Sanchez vs. Chiesa.

Round 1: Surprisingly enough, it was Sanchez who got the early takedown. The initial success faded away as Chiesa got back to his feet and then took Sanchez down with a hip throw. From there on, it was Chiesa all the way.

Chiesa was smooth as butter as he took control of the fight by exerting his grappling dominance. Sanchez's corner yelled 'crack the coconut' at him, which indicated an elbow to the head.

However, Sanchez just survived without taking any more damage to see out the round. Chiesa was all over Sanchez all throughout the round, as he kept working for submissions from various positions.

10-8 Chiesa

Round 2: Chiesa took Sanchez down with relative ease within seconds. Things were flowing as Chiesa moved from technique to technique. He almost got in a rear naked choke but settled for some ground and pound.

Sanchez got up to his feet only to be sent back down to the mat. Chiesa's ground and pound continued. Punch after punch, absolute ruthlessness from Chiesa who kept moving around and attacking from all positions.

Chiesa flattened him out and unleashed a barrage of strikes. He almost got in the hooks for a rear naked choke again but Sanchez flipped around, which elicited a pop from fans. Diego chants broke out in the arena.

Chiesa got to work again and took the fight to the ground again. He worked towards a Kimura on Sanchez's left arm with a couple of seconds to go and held on till the bell.

10-8 Chiesa

Round 3: Sanchez was told to go '100 %' by his corner. He had no option since he was two rounds down. Round 3 was the same story as the previous two rounds though as Chiesa caught Sanchez's kick and effortlessly took him down again.

Chiesa wrapped himself around Sanchez in a crucifix position. The latter, though, hung in there. As Joe Rogan pointed out, it was watching a blue belt competing against an elite black belt fighter. Back to the mat again and Chiesa was on the back of Sanchez. He looked for the Triangle from the top but Sanchez slipped his head out in time.

Chiesa had some wrist control as well as Sanchez's back. Sanchez tried to get up but Chiesa relentlessly kept him down near the cage.

Despite all his efforts, Chiesa just couldn't hand Sanchez his first submission loss.

Result: Michael Chiesa def. Diego Sanchez via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

With 11:05 control time, 5 takedowns and 125 total strikes, it was a blatant show of dominance from Chiesa.

