UFC 241: Matches, Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in the US, UK, and India
UFC 241 is coming to California with some of the most awaited fights of the year so far. Daniel Cormier will be facing Stipe Miocic in a rematch of their bout over a year ago. Stipe has stayed far away from competition and will be returning to the Octagon to try and get his title back.
Meanwhile, Nate Diaz is also returning to the Octagon for a fight against Anthony Pettis. Diaz has not been in a fight ever since he lost to Conor McGregor.
Elsewhere on the card, Yoel Romero will finally face Paulo Costa in a fight that has been long delayed.
Find out how, when, and, where to watch UFC 241 in the US, UK, and India.
UFC 241: Location and Date
Location: Honda Center, Anaheim, Californa, The United States of America.
Date: 17th August 2019 (US), 18th August (UK), 18th August (India)
Time: Main Card - 10 PM (EST), 3 AM (UK Time), 7:30 AM (IST)
Preliminary Card - 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (IST)
Early Preliminary Card - 6:30 PM (EST), 11:30 PM (UK Time, 17th August), 4:00 AM (IST)
The current card for UFC 241 includes:
Main Card:
Heavyweight fight: Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Stipe Miocic - UFC Heavyweight Championship.
Welterweight fight: Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz
Middleweight fight: Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa
Featherweight fight: Gabriel Benítez vs. Sodiq Yusuff
Middleweight fight: Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch
Preliminary Card:
Lightweight fight: Devonte Smith vs. Khama Worthy
Bantamweight fight: Raphael Assunção vs. Cory Sandhagen
Lightweight fight: Christos Giagos vs. Drakkar Klose
Bantamweight fight: Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney
Early Preliminary Card:
Women's Strawweight fight: Hannah Cifers vs. Jodie Esquibel
Bantamweight fight: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Brandon Davis
Women's Flyweight fight: Sabina Mazo vs. Shana Dobson
Where to watch UFC 241 in the US and UK?
UFC 241 main card can be watched live on ESPN+ in the US. In the UK, UFC 241 can be watched on the BT Sport App or BT Sport 1 HD. The Preliminary Round can be watched in the US on ESPN, while the Early Preliminary Round is also on the ESPN+ platform.
How and where to watch UFC 241 in India?
UFC 241 can be watched live and exclusive in India on 18th August 2019 from 7.30 am (IST) on Sony Ten 2 & Sony Ten 2 (HD) channels.