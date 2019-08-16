UFC 241: Matches, Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in the US, UK, and India

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 // 16 Aug 2019, 21:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 241

UFC 241 is coming to California with some of the most awaited fights of the year so far. Daniel Cormier will be facing Stipe Miocic in a rematch of their bout over a year ago. Stipe has stayed far away from competition and will be returning to the Octagon to try and get his title back.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz is also returning to the Octagon for a fight against Anthony Pettis. Diaz has not been in a fight ever since he lost to Conor McGregor.

Elsewhere on the card, Yoel Romero will finally face Paulo Costa in a fight that has been long delayed.

Find out how, when, and, where to watch UFC 241 in the US, UK, and India.

UFC 241: Location and Date

Location: Honda Center, Anaheim, Californa, The United States of America.

Date: 17th August 2019 (US), 18th August (UK), 18th August (India)

Time: Main Card - 10 PM (EST), 3 AM (UK Time), 7:30 AM (IST)

Preliminary Card - 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (IST)

Early Preliminary Card - 6:30 PM (EST), 11:30 PM (UK Time, 17th August), 4:00 AM (IST)

Advertisement

The current card for UFC 241 includes:

Main Card:

Heavyweight fight: Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Stipe Miocic - UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Welterweight fight: Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz

Middleweight fight: Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa

Featherweight fight: Gabriel Benítez vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Middleweight fight: Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch

Preliminary Card:

Lightweight fight: Devonte Smith vs. Khama Worthy

Bantamweight fight: Raphael Assunção vs. Cory Sandhagen

Lightweight fight: Christos Giagos vs. Drakkar Klose

Bantamweight fight: Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney

Early Preliminary Card:

Women's Strawweight fight: Hannah Cifers vs. Jodie Esquibel

Bantamweight fight: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Brandon Davis

Women's Flyweight fight: Sabina Mazo vs. Shana Dobson

Where to watch UFC 241 in the US and UK?

UFC 241 main card can be watched live on ESPN+ in the US. In the UK, UFC 241 can be watched on the BT Sport App or BT Sport 1 HD. The Preliminary Round can be watched in the US on ESPN, while the Early Preliminary Round is also on the ESPN+ platform.

How and where to watch UFC 241 in India?

UFC 241 can be watched live and exclusive in India on 18th August 2019 from 7.30 am (IST) on Sony Ten 2 & Sony Ten 2 (HD) channels.