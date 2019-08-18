UFC 241 News: Crowd drown out post-fight speech with boos after Romero-Costa fight

Paulo Costa vs Yoel Romero

Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero faced each other in one of the most brutal fights in the Octagon. UFC 241 saw the meeting of the two giants finally in the middle of the Octagon.

These two fighters had been set to face each other numerous times, but somehow or the other, the fight never seemed to happen.

However, there was no escaping the fight tonight at UFC 241 where both fighters pushed each other's limits. However, once the fight was done, there was one man standing tall, and it was Paulo Costa -- much to the displeasure of the crowd.

Who won Yoel Romero vs Paulo Costa at UFC 241?

Paulo Costa defeated Yoel Romero via Unanimous Decision at UFC 241 (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

The fight of the two Middleweight giants saw both Romero and Costa get in some incredible offense. There was no chance that either Romero or Costa was coming out of the fight without some damage done to them.

Romero was unable to escape the extreme punishment meted out to him by Costa. However, he was able to survive. He took blow after blow, something that very few other fighters are capable of surviving.

He got his own back as well, and by the time he was done, Costa's face was a bloody mess.

What happened after the Costa vs Romero fight?

Paulo Costa took the time to address the crowd following his fight against Romero. During the announcement, he talked about the current Middleweight Champion and about wanting a fight with him. He will have to wait for that, as Israel Adesanya is the current Interim Champion.

However, what was to be noted about the fight before the co-main event of the night was the fact that the crowd completely drowned out whatever Costa was trying to say with boos, having been behind Yoel Romero.

Costa had to ask them to lower their voice and finally had to try and talk over them to get his point across.

With Costa winning the fight, it will be interesting to see what's next for him.