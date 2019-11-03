UFC 244: Kevin Lee ends Gregor Gillespie's undefeated record with first-round knockout

R. Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 03 Nov 2019, 08:21 IST

Photo credit: MMAFighting

There were a lot of questions with regards to Kevin Lee after he changed camp to be coached by the famous Firas Zahabi - the man who helped shape fighters such as Georges St-Pierre and Rory MacDonald.

His first opponent after changing camps was none other than the rising Gregor Gillespie - 13-0 before the Madison Square Garden opener. Many wondered if Gillespie's skillset would put him through or whether Lee would finally begin to reach his potential.

All those questions were answered with one swift head kick in the first round as The Motown Phenom ended Gillespie's undefeated record at UFC 244.

Lee went for a follow-up shot but it was clear that it wasn't required as the timing and power of Lee's kick knocked Gillespie out cold. It looks like sparring with legends like GSP and training under Zahabi has already begun to pay dividends. If you're not familiar with Gregor Gillespie, a knockout doesn't mean that it's any less impressive.

Gillespie is a high-caliber wrestler and Lee himself stated in the post-fight interview that this was the toughest match-up he could have asked for. He didn't underestimate Gillespie and despite a phenomenal victory, he wasn't celebrating just yet.

He told Joe Rogan that he isn't going to be calling out for any title shots just yet - intent on making his way through the division again. Lee has been touted as one of UFC's big prospects and it has been clear for a long time that he has had the talent - but lacked the coach to give him the right direction.

Under Firas Zahabi, he now has that and can march on forward. He's had a lot of fights for someone who is just 27 years old and may finally realize his potential at 155-pounds.

Can he become a champion under Firas Zahabi?

