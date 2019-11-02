UFC 244: Preview

After the action-packed weekend in Singapore where Maia proved everyone wrong and giving Askren the second humiliating defeat of his career, UFC is all set to host one of the best events of the year.

It will be a dream come true for all MMA enthusiasts to finally witness Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz face each other in the cage at the Madison Square Garden this weekend for the main event under the Welterweight category. To add to the electrifying main event, the co-main event will showcase Middleweight division contenders Kelvin Gastelum and Darren Till who are all set to punch and grapple their path to the top of the Middleweight division.

Welterweight Title Bout (Main Event) - Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz

It’s finally time for UFC 244, which fans and critics have predicted could be one of the best UFC events of the year. The roster this time showcases the best - Jorge Masvidal, the fighter with lightning fast hands and dedicated moves facing off against Nate Diaz, the sublime striker with quick maneuvers, known for his sniper-like accuracy.

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal is as real as it gets! This Miami-born former street fighter, who introduced “super necessary” and “three piece and a soda” into the MMA lexicon has certainly opened up more in the last year, but from a performance standpoint, the 35-year-old veteran has always been ultra-skilled and suave.

With excellent technique along with a dynamic range of skills on his feet, which makes him explosive and unpredictable, the Gamebred, is certainly a born striker and known for switching people off! Despite that, issues around his weight and inconsistent nature have often left him depleted, which makes him dip into anxiety strokes on and off.

Speaking to the media before UFC 244, on Nate Diaz, Masvidal says,

“I put an end to a lot of guys never been knocked down, never been stopped. I never care about my opponents, especially now - I care about game bred, and game bred is only going for the off button.”

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz has always maintained a set format of fighting without compromising his strong values and beliefs, which is why it took him three years to get back in the Octagon following his two-fight series with Conor McGregor. This card seems to be a tremendous fight between the two of the baddest men with undefeatable attitude and demeanor in the UFC.

Diaz currently is essentially a double-edged sword for opponents; his boxing is second to none in the Welterweight division and he’s one of the most dangerous grapplers in the division when it comes to submissions, but he can be beaten by fighters who aren’t willing to play his game.

Diaz’s strength is often mistaken and tactics like takedowns or range of kickboxing are used to combat his 76” reach, however smart mind work with skillful moves can actually leave this beast beatable. Speaking to the media before UFC 244 on the latest drug test in which he got the clean chit, Diaz says,

“It ain’t worth the millions if you’re going to be cheating over it. I am clean and I was always!”

No matter how much the two great fighters view each other with utmost respect and admiration, Diaz and Masvidal won’t leave any stone unturned during this fight in the Octagon.

Middleweight (Co- Main Event) - Kelvin Gastelum and Darren Till

The co-main event this week is a reminder of the abode of talent that exists in the Middleweight division with a tremendous opening act with Kelvin Gastelum and Darren Till.

Kelvin Gastelum

After an epic Fight of the Year against Adesanya in April, where he rallied back from being down early to better the current champion like no one had done before, Gastelum returns for another promising fight this time.

Gastelum, who isn’t a newcomer in the category, has tested the middleweight grounds many more times than his opponent Darren Till. He is surprisingly quick at 185lbs and hits remarkably hard, as we witnessed in UFC 236, where he appeared to be made of granite or titanium or something equally solid to be able to withstand the punishment given against Adesanya.

It is said that moral victories don’t count on your record and it’s only the languages of submissions and fight record which work with UFC, but there were a heap of positives for the 28-year-old to take away from that effort that night. Coming back to the card, if he can dispatch Till in an impressive fashion this weekend, Gastelum will undoubtedly find himself back at the front of the line of contenders heading into 2020.

Darren Till

Keeping his boat afloat this year amidst many challenges and losses, Darren is all set to make his Middleweight debut with UFC 244. If not for that violent knockout by Masvidal in the Welterweight division last year, Till wouldn’t have been inspired to finally make his move to 185lbs, after struggling to hit 170lbs for some time.

However, now with time and experience, Till has given it all to adjust to 185lbs. With his 6’0” height and, 74.5” reach, he’s certainly got the frame to be a formidable Middleweight champion, if he plays it to his advantage.

As a tremendous pressure-striker, his best performances have showcased synchronized footwork with solid takedown defenses. His powerful combinations usually end with his nasty left hand, leaving many around the fence.

With both strength and expertise, UFC 244 is going to be a compelling, competitive, and an exhilarating matchup which will be a very exciting fight culminating the year.