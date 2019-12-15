UFC 245: Amanda Nunes sends condolences to Walt Harris and family post-win

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 15 Dec 2019, 13:41 IST SHARE

Amanda Nunes with her two Championship belts

Amanda Nunes showed why she is one of the greatest fighters ever to step inside the Octagon once again.

Her greatness reflected not only in the way she fought but in what she had to say in the post-fight interview as well.

Amanda Nunes gets emotional in post-fight interview

Nunes went up against the top challenger Germaine de Randamie to defend the title and came out victorious in the end via unanimous decision after five rounds of the brutal contest.

Nunes made full use of all the grappling and wrestling weaponry in her arsenal and made sure to take down her opponent in every single round. She managed to stay on top and in charge for most of the time they spent on the ground, except for one instance where de Randamie managed to get hold of a choke.

But Nunes powered through the escape and in the end, the result was pretty clear to everyone even before the judges' scores were announced.

In the post-fight interview, after the congratulations were said and the fight was talked about, Nunes requested a moment to send her heartfelt condolence to her friend Walt Harris, who has recently lost his stepdaughter in a tragic incident.

Amanda Nunes showing that even in her greatest moments, she is thinking about those with nothing to be happy about. She sends her condolences to Walt Harris. #UFC #UFC245 — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) December 15, 2019

"It's a very emotional moment," she said.

"I just want to say to my friend Walt Harris... he just lost his daughter. I just want to send my condolences to him and his family. Walt, keep it strong brother... He is a very good friend of mine. Rest in peace."

With this win, Nunes has defended her Bantamweight title for the fifth consecutive time and is now on a ten-win streak.