UFC 245: Kamaru Usman dedicates jaw-breaking Colby Covington fight to late-nephew

Anwesha Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
News
15 Dec 2019, 13:16 IST

Kamaru Usman breaks Colby Covington
Kamaru Usman breaks Colby Covington's jaw

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas witnessed a night of emotional post-fight interviews as the event of UFC 245 unfolded in all its glory on Saturday night.

First Amanda Nunes sent condolences to Walt Harris and family for the tragic loss of his stepdaughter after she defended her Bantamweight title for a fifth time against Germaine de Randamie.

Next up, in the main event of the night, Kamaru Usman signed off the post-fight interview on yet another emotional note after successfully defending his Welterweight title.

Usman dedicates win to late-nephew

The much-hyped Welterweight title bout came to an exciting finish, as reigning Champion Kamaru Usman knocked out a bloody and exhausted Colby Covington.

The two went toe-to-toe throughout the entirety of the five rounds, keeping the contest tight. But the big right-hand strike by Usman in the third round that broke Covington's jaw was probably the turning point of the bout.

In the end, Covington simply could not keep up with Usman's raining attacks and dropped to the ground after another hard punch towards the end of the fifth round.

In the post-fight interview, Usman talked about what the fight meant for him and what he would take away from it. In the end, he mentioned his nephew whom his family lost to a tragic drowning incident.

Usman also thanked his brother for being on his side despite losing his son and said that they will keep fighting hard in honor of his late nephew.

Tags:
UFC Colby Covington Kamaru Usman UFC Champions UFC Fighters UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington
Contact Us