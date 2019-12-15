UFC 245: Marlon Moraes gets controversial split decision victory over Jose Aldo in Former Champion's Bantamweight debut

Jose Aldo and Marlon Moraes

Jose Aldo made his Bantamweight debut amidst a lot of concern over his weight cut, but Aldo wasn't wrong in saying that it was the best cut of his career. However, it wasn't enough for the Brazilian as he lost to "Magic" Marlon Moraes via Split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

The reaction of each fighter says it all 😬



Jose Aldo's bantamweight debut ends in a razor-thin decision loss to Marlon Moraes.



NEVER leave it to the judges people...#UFC245 pic.twitter.com/ssgAHnnUi3 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 15, 2019

It came with a bit of controversy as fans began showering Moraes with boos post-fight. While he's undeserving of the negative reception, it's clear why they weren't happy with the decision.

Aldo won a clear-cut round two while Moraes likely won round one. It was the third round where everything came into question. Aldo was pushing the pressure on Moraes but two of the judges didn't think it was enough for him to pick up the win.

Moraes has spoiled his fellow Brazilian's Bantamweight debut and is looking to get back into title contention. However, Moraes was nice enough to offer a rematch to Aldo if that's what the UFC wants to do. However, we believe that once the emotion passes, Moraes won't be going for that rematch.

As of this writing, Petr Yan has the biggest claim to the title, as it's unlikely UFC will want to run back Henry Cejudo vs Marlon Moraes. Earlier this year, Cejudo finished Moraes in a spectacular fight.

What's next for Moraes?