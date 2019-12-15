UFC 245: Petr Yan finishes off Urijah Faber with brutal head-kick

Soumik Datta 15 Dec 2019, 09:52 IST

Petr Yan

Tonight's UFC 245 main card started off with an exciting Bantamweight bout between Petr Yan and Urijah Faber. Faber, who heading into this fight had already beaten Ricky Simon at UFC Fight Night 155, suffered a devastating knockout loss to the Russian.

Petr Yan's last Octagon outing

Prior to his fight against Urijah Faber at tonight's UFC 245 pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena, Yan compiled a winning streak in the UFC, defeating the likes of Teruto Ishihara, John Dodson, and Jimmie Rivera inside the Octagon.

Yan, who recently recovered from a surgery on his left elbow that was initially caused due to synovitis, got back into the Octagon tonight, as he aimed to continue his winning streak in the UFC.

Yan dominates The California Kid

UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber headed into tonight's fight against Petr Yan full of confidence and given his win over Ricky Simon in his last Octagon bout, 'The California Kid' was expecting to put together another clinical performance inside the cage.

Petr Yan probabaly sends Urijah Faber back into retirement with this unreal finish.#UFC245 pic.twitter.com/c72rObt6pJ — WhatsUpMMA (@WhatsUp_MMA) December 15, 2019

However, that wasn't the case to be, as surging Bantamweight contender Petr Yan had other ideas. The Russian started his brutal domination from the second-round onwards. With Faber suffering a massive cut over his left eye, it was just a matter of seconds before Yan got the job done and by the third round, a brutal kick to the face dropped Faber to the mat and that was the fight.