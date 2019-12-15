UFC 245: Why Jose Aldo was the real winner against Marlon Moraes

Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo has now lost two fights on the drop. Heading into the fight against Marlon Moraes in his UFC Bantamweight debut at UFC 245, one of the biggest topics of discussion among MMA fans was the incredible weight-cut that Aldo was making.

Most fans believed that Jose Aldo would not be making weight, let alone winning the fight. However, Aldo proved everyone wrong. He came in at 136 pounds and looked full of energy. He was clear about the fact that he was actually ready to enter the Octagon.

When UFC 245 finally came around, Jose Aldo proved why he was a former Champion. He had control of the fight from the get-go and although Marlon Moraes had a takedown in the first round, it looked as if the fight belonged to him.

Moraes was exhausted by the time he had gotten the takedown, and the exhaustion continued to build as the rounds proceeded. Jose Aldo seemed more like a zombie as he kept stepping forward and walking down Moraes, not giving him any space.

He was ahead in significant strikes in both the second and third rounds, so it seemed as if it was an accepted fact that he was the one who would be winning the fight.

So, when the results were announced that it was Marlon Moraes who was able to win via a Split Decision, the fans were understandably frustrated and bewildered at the same time. The fans were extremely unhappy, so the disappointment that Jose Aldo must have been experiencing after that weight cut could be unimaginable.

For fans who were expecting an expression of frustration from him, however, there was only disappointment.

Jose Aldo is a sportsman, and that has never been more evident than when he was dealing with the loss. The decision was a controversial one, but instead of talking about that, Aldo accepted the judges had made their decision, and took to the microphone to congratulate his opponent right then and there.

Despite the fact that he had just suffered a rather important loss, no one looking at Aldo could believe that. If this fight did one thing for Jose Aldo, it was to convince fans that he was not over-extended when he was fighting at Bantamweight.

A statement that Moraes made after the fight showed that Aldo had not only surprised the MMA fans, but him too. He said that he felt that Aldo would not have so much energy.

Does this loss mean that his Bantamweight aspirations are over?

No. Far from it. In fact, this fight, though a loss, was a statement for Aldo. He has arrived at Bantamweight and if he fights in this weight-class again, his next opponent will not be taking him lightly.

Jose Aldo was the real winner as this was just a pilot of things to come.