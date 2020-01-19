UFC 246 - Aleksei Oleinik secures 46th career submission win by tapping out Maurice Greene

At tonight's UFC 246 pay-per-view, Aleksei Oleinik made his return to the Octagon for the first time since July 2019 and in his return bout, 'The Boa Constrictor' submitted Heavyweight sensation Maurice Greene in the second round of the bout.

Heading into this fight, Oleinik had previously lost to Walt Harris at UFC on ESPN 4 and prior to which, he had suffered a defeat at the hands of Alistair Overeem. Greene, on the other hand, made his UFC debut in November of 2018 against Michel Batista and has been victorious in his first three Octagon outings before losing to Sergei Pavlovich in October of 2019 at UFC on ESPN+ 20.

UFC 246: Oleinik taps out Greene

Known for his brutal power, Aleksei Oleinik started off the bout by taking down Greene to the ground, as 'The Boa Constrictor' got hold of his opponent and the two men had a brief submission exchange with neither being able to execute their respective moves. As Round #1 closed out, Greene transitioned into a Scarf Choke but Oleinik held on to make it to the next round.

The fight resumed and it wasn't too long before the two men were back on the mats, as Greene continued to fight his way out, Oleinik locked in an Armbar submission. Greene gave his best attempt in order to block it with his legs but eventually was forced to tap out, as Aleksei Oleinik became the first fighter in MMA history to earn a victory in four different decades.