UFC 246 - Brian Kelleher finishes Ode Osbourne with nasty guillotine choke

Brian Kelleher finished Contender Series veteran Ode Osbourne with a deadly guillotine choke in the first round of their bantamweight clash at UFC 246 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Kelleher had his back against the wall heading into the fight, with back to back defeats in his last two outings but he overcame the pressure and put up a brilliant display on the night.

Speaking after the fight, Kelleher said that he knew he had to win this one to stay afloat.

“That’s one of my things that guillotine, I look for it. My back was against the wall in this fight. I lost two fights in a row and this is all I know.”

Osbourne missed narrowly with the superman punch as Kelleher countered and took him down, grabbing hold of Osbourne's neck and locking in the guillotine choke, forcing him to submit on his Octagon debut.

Kelleher is now 4-3 in the UFC and he has managed to save his career with this big win and things are bound to get interesting for him in the Bantamweight division as we move forward after this impressive performance in front of a jam packed T-Mobile Arena.