UFC 246- Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone possibly gets 6 month medical suspension due to major fractures from Conor McGregor fight

UFC 246 McGregor v Cowboy: Ultimate Media Day

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone suffered his third defeat in a row via a finish in UFC 246, with his fight against Conor McGregor being his second TKO loss in a row. In this case, it lasted all but 40 seconds as McGregor hit him with shoulder strikes, a head kick and used his signature left hook to finish the veteran Cerrone.

MMA Fighting reported that Donald Cerrone suffered fractures on his nose and orbital bone as a result of the shoulder strikes from Conor McGregor. He was transported to the hospital immediately after the PPV but was discharged quickly and a test for brain damage came back negative, according to his manager Josh Jones.

A six-month suspension for Cerrone, however, may not end up playing out. He's suspended until a minimum of February 18th, but MMA Fighting reported that he can return earlier than six months if he's cleared by maxillofacial surgery.

We certainly don't expect Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone to take six months before returning. He's among the most active fighters in the UFC, having fought Alex Hernandez, Al Iaquinta, Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, and Conor McGregor all in 1 year. To be a high-level MMA fighter competing that frequently certainly seems crazy and Cerrone's passion keeps bringing him back time and again.

We would hope that he takes six months off and spends time being inactive. He's certainly earned a long time off and UFC wouldn't object to it either. To be able to fight five times in 12 months is nothing short of outstanding and even in defeat, it's good to see that "Cowboy" Cerrone is getting the respect that he deserves.

Who do you think "Cowboy" Cerrone should face next? Should he take a long time off? Voice your thoughts in the comments below.

