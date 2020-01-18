UFC 246: Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone's pay is expected to be far lesser compared to Conor McGregor's pay

Donald Cerrone (Image Courtesy: Dailymail)

We are less than 24 hours away from UFC 246 and the return of former two-division UFC World Champion, Conor McGregor, who is all set for a showdown against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for his first fight in the UFC in over a year.

As we edge closer to the first UFC pay-per-view of the new decade and the new year, ESPN's Brett Okamoto has reported that as per Nevada Sports Athletic Commission, Conor McGregor will seemingly be receiving a total of $3 million compared to Donald Cerrone's $200K ($200 K if he wins) as their respective UFC 246 pursue amounts.

As always, keep in mind these numbers are not reflective of total pay. Large percentage of these top fighters' contracts are written into other forms of payment outside disclosed purse. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 18, 2020

UFC 246- The return of Conor McGregor

Tomorrow night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Conor McGregor will be making his return to the Octagon for the first time in over a year, since his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, as 'The Notorious One' looks to make his mark on the already stacked UFC Welterweight Division.

As for his opponent, Donald Cerrone, The Cowboy will be walking into the Octagon on the back of a knockout loss to Justin Gaethje from the main event UFC Fight Night 158 and will look to secure a win in what is going to be arguably the biggest fight of his career.