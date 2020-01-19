UFC 246 - Drew Dober steals the show with vicious first-round KO of Nasrat Haqparast

Drew Dober had the spotlight shining bright on him when he faced Nasrat Haqparast during the prelims of one of the most awaited cards of the year at UFC 246, where the promotion's golden boy Conor McGregor returns after a year-long hiatus to face a true veteran of the fight game Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

Ahead of the fight, Dober had mentioned wanting to steal the show with a 'fight of the night' performance against the rising lightweight prospect Haqparast and cometh the moment, Dober showed up and how. Dober smashed Haqparast via first-round TKO.

The pair came out all guns blazing from the get go, looking to give the fans a true blue slug-fest. Both fighters landed some hard shots but it was Dober who was doing greater damage. A well timed counter left hand dropped Haqparast on the mat as Dober pounced on to lay some nasty ground and pound until the referee stepped in to save Haqparast from further damage.

Dober now has two back to back finishes under his belt and and has won five out of his last six bouts. Having beaten a young and much touted prospect like Haqparast will give Dober the push he needs and we can expect him to face someone from the top brass of the lightweight division in his next outing.