UFC 246 Embedded 1: Conor McGregor looking to create magic in Las Vegas against Donald Cerrone

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

Conor McGregor (Image Courtesy: CBS Sports)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is all set to kick-start the new year and a new decade on January 18th, 2020, as fight fans around the globe are set for UFC 246 and the highly-awaited return of former UFC two-division World Champion Conor McGregor.

In the build-up to fight week, the UFC has now taken to their official YouTube channel and have released the very first episode of UFC 246 Embedded, which features UFC 246 headliners Conor McGregor and Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone as the two focal points. As noted, McGregor was seen practicing his daily rounds in the UFC Performance Center, along with his team of John Kavanagh, Dillon Danis, and other notable names.

UFC 246 official YouTube description:

On Episode 1 of UFC 246 Embedded, former two-division champ Conor McGregor pushes himself at UFC Performance Institute. Bantamweight Raquel Pennington and fiancee Tecia Torres prepare for “Rocky’s” rematch with Holly Holm... for a second time. After the long drive to Las Vegas, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone explores his digs then heads straight for the gym. And strawweight Claudia Gadelha arrives from a low-temperature, high-motivation training camp.

One half of the co-main event, Raquel Pennington was also spotted in between her intense workout session, as she and her fiancee Tecia Torres prepare for the former's highly-anticipated rematch against former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm. Whereas, Donald Cerrone was also seen undergoing his regular sparring session in the gym.

When is UFC 246?

UFC 246 is scheduled for January 18, 2020 and will be headlined by Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone in a Welterweight bout. The co-main event will feature Pennington and Holm in a rematch, whereas, the likes of Claudia Gadelha and Anthony Pettis will also feature on the card, as well.