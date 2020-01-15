UFC 246 Embedded 2: Donald Cerrone enjoys in Las Vegas, as Conor McGregor goes through another intense training session

As we edge closer to the highly-awaited UFC 246 pay-per-view and the return of former two-division UFC World Champion, Conor McGregor, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has released the second episode of UFC 246 Embedded.

In the first episode, McGregor was spotted doing his regular workouts in the UFC Performance Center in Las Vegas and we also saw his opponent Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone going through an intense sparring session in the gym.

With Cerrone now arguably set for one of the biggest fights of his mixed martial arts career (if not the biggest), he was seen enjoying his time in Las Vegas, whereas, his opponent McGregor showcased his knowledge of American football.

On Episode 2 of UFC 246 Embedded, headliner Cowboy Cerrone enjoys the blue collar side of Sin City. Bantamweight Raquel Pennington and fiance Tecia Torres unwind with a dog park visit and pedicures. Lightweight Diego Ferreira arrives in town with his wife and son for their first fight week in Las Vegas. Irish star Conor McGregor fakes his way through an interview about college (American) football and gets in another training session at UFC Performance Institute. UFC 246 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the return of Conor McGregor on Saturday, January 18th. Order the Pay-Per-View at ESPNPlus.com/PPV

Ahead of his Lightweight clash against fan-favorite Anthony Pettis, Carlos Diego Ferreira was also spotted arriving the town with his family, whereas, Raquel Pennington and Tecia Torres visited a dog park.

When is UFC 246?

UFC 246 is scheduled for January 18, 2020 and will be headlined by Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone in a Welterweight bout. The co-main event will feature Pennington and Holm in a rematch, whereas, Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis will be facing Carlos Diego Ferreira in the first bout of the evening.