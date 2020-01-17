UFC 246: McGregor vs Cerrone - Fights, Card, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, & More

Conor McGregor vs 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone

UFC 246 has come around and with it has brought the returning 'King', Conor McGregor.

Headlining the event, Conor McGregor will be facing 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone in a fight that will determine the future of the UFC Lightweight Division. If McGregor gets a win in this returning fight, then the future of the Lightweight Division might be very different, with a possible rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at what's waiting for us during this much-awaited UFC event.

Where is UFC 246 taking place?

UFC 246 is taking place at the Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York, United States of America.

When is UFC 246: McGregor vs Cerrone?

UFC 246 is taking place on 18th January 2020 in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, the event will be taking place on 19th January 2020 in the early morning.

In India, UFC 246 is taking place on 19th January 2020.

UFC 246 Start Time

UFC 246 will start at 10 PM EST for the main card and 8 PM EST for the Preliminary Card, and 6:15 PM EST for the Early Preliminary Card in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, UFC 246 will start at 3 AM UK Time for the main card and 1 AM UK Time for the Preliminary Card, and 11:15 AM UK Time for the Early Preliminary Card.

In India, UFC 246 will start at 8:30 AM IST for the main card and 6:30 AM IST for the Preliminary Card, and 4:45 AM IST for the Early Preliminary Card.

UFC 246 Fight Card

Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington

Main Card:

Welterweight fight: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Women's Bantamweight Fight: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Heavyweight fight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Women's Strawweight fight: Cláudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Lightweight fight: Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Preliminary Card:

Women's Flyweight fight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Featherweight fight: Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Lightweight fight: Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Featherweight fight: Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson

Early Preliminary Card:

Light Heavyweight fight: Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Flyweight fight: Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Bantamweight fight: Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Women's Flyweight fight: Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

When will Conor McGregor fight on UFC 246?

Conor McGregor will be headlining the card on UFC 246 against 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone. Their fight will go on last. In the United States, the main card starts at 10 AM, in the UK at 3 AM, and in India at 8:30 AM.

Where to watch UFC 246 in the US, UK & India?

UFC 246: McGregor vs Cerrone will be available live in the United States on ESPN+ for the main card. The Preliminary Card and Early Preliminary Card for UFC 246 will be available on ESPN and UFC Fight Pass respectively.

In the United Kingdom, UFC 246 will be broadcast live BT Sport for the main card, while the Preliminary and Early Preliminary Card will be available on UFC Fight Pass.

In India, UFC 246 will be broadcast live and exclusive on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi.

