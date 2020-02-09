UFC 247- Dan Ige outlasts Mirsad Bekctic, picks up another win in the Octagon

Dan Ige

At tonight's UFC 247 pay-per-view, Dan Ige once again secured another victory inside the Octagon, as 'Dynamite' defeated Mirsad Bektic via split decision following three rounds of back-and-forth action between the Featherweight pair.

Dan Ige's run in the UFC so far

After earning a victory on Dana White's Contender Series, Dan Ige earned a contract with the UFC and for his first promotional fight, Ige faced Julio Arce at UFC 220 but ended up losing the fight via decision.

Since then, Ige compiled a winning streak in the Octagon as he picked up his first win in the UFC by besting Mike Santiago via first-round TKO at UFC 225. 'Dynamite' then followed up with wins over the likes of Jordan Griffin, Danny Henry, and for his last fight, Ige defeated Kevin Aguilar via unanimous decision.

Dan Ige defeats Mirsad Bektic

At tonight's UFC 247, Dan Ige and Mirsad Bektic went toe-to-toe in a Featherweight fight that certainly went the distance. With Ige starting off the bout in dominant fashion, it seemed liked 'Dynamite' would go on to pick up a comprehensive win, however, that wasn't the case to be, as Bektic secured a takedown in the second round.

Ige eventually bounced back in the final round, as he was able to get back in the fight in the third and final round. 'Dynamite' went on to win the bout via split decision and pick up another win inside the Octagon.