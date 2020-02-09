UFC 247: Derrick Lewis makes unexpected hilarious statement after win in post-fight interview

Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis returned to the Octagon for the first time in 2020 for UFC, and he came prepped and ready to fight. The preparation by Lewis was more than enough for him to win the fight as he defeated Ilir Latifi without too much trouble.

UFC 247: Derrick Lewis vs Ilir Latifi

The first round was all about Lewis, as he hit high kicks and flying knees that shook up Latifi in a big way. Ilir Latifi had some of the advantage in the second round, with him clinching Lewis and taking down the fighter twice, but failed to use the advantage that he had.

Finally, in the third round, despite Latifi clinching, Lewis pressed hard in the end and was able to hit big shots that showed everyone who was going to win.

Derrick Lewis makes a hilarious statement

Derrick Lewis was declared the winner via Unanimous Decision (29-28), but it has been the post-fight interview that invited comment.

In the interview, Lewis said that the fight was really important to him as it was in Houston. As a result of this, in a logic only he understands, Lewis said that he had been "smoking week" the whole week.

"It was very important [to fight in Houston]. That's why 24/7 all week I was smoking weed."