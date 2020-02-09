UFC 247- Justin Tafa upsets hometown fighter Juan Adams via first-round finish

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes

Juan Adams was knocked out at UFC 247 by Justin Tafa.

Juan Adams kept his distance at first. It appeared as though his stance had changed completely but he was in trouble from the early going. He exposed himself, which turned out to be extremely costly as Tafa's precision was far better than anticipated.

Since it's the Heavyweight division, monstrous power was only expected. Justin "Bad Man" Tafa (4-1) competed in his second fight in the UFC. It was in the Australian subcontinent and he was unfortunately finished in round one.

This time, he got to be the one to do the finishing as he derailed Juan Adams (5-3) and gave him his third loss in a row. It's a huge setback for Adams and his job could be at risk here. It's not often that UFC gives a chance to fighters who take three losses in a row - unless they're big names who are marketable stars.

As for Justin Tafa, he won his first UFC fight and it was a big relief for him to do so. Tafa aims to put New Zealand on the MMA map and if he picks up a string of wins, people will start talking about him as a prospect from New Zealand.