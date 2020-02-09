UFC 247 - Khaos Williams makes spectacular debut, KO's veteran fighter within 27 seconds of first round

Williams vs. Moreno (image courtesy - fansided.com)

UFC's new recruit Khaos Williams announced his arrival in style by making quick work of overwhelming favorite and fight game veteran Alex Morono in a welterweight bout at UFC 247 inside the Toyota Center in Houston. Williams landed a highlight reel KO to finish Morono within 27 seconds of the first round.

Morono was fighting in front of his hometown crowd in Houston and received a rousing ovation when his name was announced prior to the fight but Williams didn't take long to steal the spotlight and silence the crowd once the bell rang to signal the commencement of the fight.

Williams shot off the gates like a canon, firing hay makers at his opponent from the get go and managing to catch him with a hard left hook that had Morono reeling. Williams then finished the fight with a vicious uppercut, knocking out Morono. Williams, who entered the Octagon on the back of a seven fight winning streak further stretched his professional MMA record to 10 wins and 1 loss after this fight.

Although Williams was a highly rated prospect even before making his UFC debut, his counterpart Morono was regarded as the favorite heading into the fight. Moreno's three fight win streak came to a screeching halt after this upset loss to Williams.