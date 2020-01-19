UFC 248: Maycee Barber suffers surprise defeat to 'underdog' Roxanne Modafferi

Published Jan 19, 2020

Modafferi v Barber

The 21-year old prospect Maycee Barber suffered a dominant and violent defeat to Roxanne Modafferi in the top fight of the Prelim card at UFC 246. The judges scored it 30-27, 30-27, and 30-26 to round off an incredible performance from the veteran Modafferi.

Before the winner could get on the mic, Barber praised Modafferi in a classy gesture (H/T MMAJunkie):

“I just want to say, first of all, that it’s an honor to be on this card and to share the octagon with Roxanne,” Barber said. “She’s been doing MMA since I was 5. That is incredible. And I just want to apologize to everyone who came out here tonight. But I’m not as sorry for my performance, because you know what? It made Roxanne shine. So, Roxanne, congratulations.”

Barber blew out her knee in the second round. The physician reported it as a "partial" ACL tear, which made it difficult for her to move forward. As it stood at the time, she was two rounds down and the veteran did enough to secure a victory on the judges' scorecards.

Maycee Barber's MMA undefeated streak comes to an end as she now stands at 8-1. Modafferi has taken her record to 24-16. Hopefully, Barber can take a lot of time off and return in the latter part of the year.