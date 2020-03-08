UFC 248: Sean O'Malley marks his return with a triumphant TKO win

At tonight's UFC 248, Sean O'Malley made his highly-awaited return to the Octagon for the first time in almost 6 months and for his return bout in the UFC, O'Malley comprehensively got the job done over Jose Alberto Quinonez via TKO.

In 2019, Sean O'Malley was suspended by The Nevada State Athletic Commission after failing a drug test for ostarine that eventually led to him being suspended for a total of 6 months from Octagon competition.

However, having successfully served his 6-month ban, 'Sugar' was set for a huge return to the Octagon at UFC 248 and put on a show against Jose Alberto Quinonez in a Bantamweight bout.

O'Malley sure did live up to all the hype and expectations, as he knocked out his opponent within the first 2 minutes of the very first round and earned himself a huge TKO win upon his return to the Octagon.

Following the win, O'Malley also spoke on his victory and couldn't express his feelings into words. The 25-year-old also noted that he has many more tools and sweet finishes that he plans on showcasing to the fans.

O’Malley: "It's hard to put into words. You can't really put it into words. It feels good. … It's definitely the Suga Show 2.0. I have so many more tools and so many more sweet finishes I wanted to show. But it is what it is.” #UFC248 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 8, 2020

What's next for Sean O'Malley?

With a first-round win in his return fight, Sean O'Malley will look forward to setting his sights on higher-ranked opponents in the Bantamweight Division and it remains interesting to be seen what the UFC has next in store for 'The Sugar Show'.