UFC 248: Weili Zhang edges Joanna Jedrzejczyk to retain title via razor-close decision in arguably greatest women's MMA fight ever

The co-main event at UFC 248 was a treat to savor

Hours away from Women's day - when the contribution of women to the society is globally celebrated and cherished, reigning UFC women's strawweight champion Weili Zhang and former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk went up against each other in the co-main event of UFC 248 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

From the moment the bell rang to signal the beginning of the contest, it had the feel of a classic to it, but nobody would have imagined that at the end of the fight, it would go down as arguably the greatest women's fight in UFC history and most definitely one of the best fights of this year. In a five-round back and forth slug-fest, Zhang edged her Polish counterpart via a razor-close split decision to retain her title.

Neither woman was willing to take their feet off the accelerator throughout the fight as they landed bombs on each other, ranging from punches to kicks to knees, right until the final bell went. They fought till they couldn't fight anymore and it was even all the way. Both women were busted up by the end but Joanna's forehead looked badly swollen after the fight and there are concerns of fractures she might have suffered during the fight.

🇨🇳 Zhang Weili retains her title in a showdown of EPIC proportions! #ChinaStrong #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/UT1HqDgH9j — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

In the end, it was Chinese native Zhang who had her hand raised but Joanna's effort was as valiant as it could get. The fans inside the T-Mobile arena were treated to an absolute dog fight and if you asked us them whether they would like to run it back, they most definitely would. Is the UFC listening?