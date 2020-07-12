UFC 251 Results: New Champion crowned, Possibly controversial decision in co-main event?

UFC 251 is in the books as Fight Island hosted its first event.

3 title fights made up an extremely stacked UFC PPV card!

Fight Island!

UFC 251 is in the books and we had an incredible PPV to open the fireworks on Fight Island. We had an incredible main card and three Championship fights. Who walked out with the UFC gold? Let's get right into it!

#5. Paige VanZant vs Amanda Ribas opens UFC 251

Round 1: The favorite Amanda Ribas took little to no time to put a stamp on Paige VanZant. She put the pressure on her, took her down, took her back, and would go on to submit her with a beautiful armbar in just two minutes to seemingly end Paige VanZant's UFC run.

Result: Amanda Ribas def. Paige VanZant via armbar (Rd 1, 2:21)

This marked Paige VanZant's last fight in the UFC as her contract has run out. The UFC star admitted that she'll be testing free agency.

#4. Jessica Andrade vs Rose Namajunas 2

Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade had an incredible second fight.

Round 1: Former UFC Strawweight Champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas kept their distance. Rose Namajunas landed the first strike of the night and looked good early on. Jessica Andrade started charging like a bull and moving forward with some aggressive strikes. Andrade was kept at bay by a strong right hand. Andrade tried a flying knee but Namajunas avoided her. Andrade tried to clench her but Rose Namajunas drove a knee to the mid-section to neutralize it. Andrade's head movement was solid as well, preventing a lot of Namajunas' strikes. It was a tough round to judge but it appeared that Namajunas had a slight advantage.

Round 2: Jessica Andrade was the aggressor. Rose Namajunas pushed forward as well. Namajunas was close to landing a flying knee but Andrade escaped with her head movement. She landed a couple of clean strikes, but they didn't have the sting behind them. Andrade responded with a vicious body shot and then a big right. Rose Namajunas was still going forward and it appeared to be going towards a slugfest but Namajunas thought better of it before missing another knee and tumbling down. Namajunas landed a leg kick and Andrade immediately went for the clinch before it was broken up. Namajunas and Andrade exchanged but they didn't seem to land anything to hurt each other viciously. Namajunas' anticipation of distance was fantastic while Jessica Andrade was using a new strategy as well.

Round 3: The two were close but didn't manage to land anything significant in the early going of the final round. Former UFC Champion Rose Namajunas ate an uppercut and she tried a flying knee again but failed. Andrade landed a big hip throw and Namajunas was busted open. Namajunas attempted a triangle but let it go. She kicked Andrade right back to the feet in perhaps the biggest moment of the fight. Namajunas landed a clean right before eating one herself. Andrade started to connect more but Namajunas neutralized with her on the jab. Namajunas started to slow down in the final minute but she kept moving forward and got a takedown, only for the Brazilian to turn it on her immediately. Namajunas ate a heavy jab to end the classic UFC fight.

Result: Rose Namajunas def. Jessica Andrade via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

