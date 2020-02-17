UFC History: What happened when Pedro Rizzo challenged Kevin Randleman for the Heavyweight Title?

Kevin Randleman defended the UFC Heavyweight belt in the main event

UFC 26 was subtitled "Ultimate Field of Dreams" but in truth the card was the stuff of nightmares. It was one of the worst if not the worst shows the company has ever produced.

The headliner looked like a decent attraction on paper as UFC Heavyweight Champion, Kevin Randleman defended against big hitter, Pedro Rizzo. However, turns out it was an extremely tentative fight with both fighters showing each other too much respect and neither taking the initiative to attempt to earn the victory.

An absolute washout of a main event saw Randleman winning the fight via decision, but in reality, everyone in attendance on the night turned out to be the losers after sitting through this one. The crowd in a UFC first chucked trash into the ring, such was their displeasure with the performances of the card's headliners.

Another fight that went the distance was a Bantamweight battle between Jens Pulver and Joao Roque. Pulver won via unanimous decision, but again, the fight lacked the fireworks one usually associate with a Pulver fight.

Tyrone Roberts edged out David Dodd in yet another bore, bereft of any meaningful action. The judges gave the decision to Roberts, who was the more aggressive of the two fighters, but nevertheless this bout, like the show was entirely unremarkable.

Matt Hughes battered Marcelo Aguiar senseless in a bout wherein the larger Hughes slammed him almost immediately and pinned him down and smashed him in the body and head with brutal elbows. The doctors waved off the bout when they took a look at Aguair's cuts.

The Middleweight clash between Amaury Bitetti and Alex Andrade was actual shaping up to be a really strong fight, with some excellent striking action and combinations. It was a great disappointment though, when Andrade was disqualified for nailing a high kick on Bitetti's head. This was because Andrade was wearing shoes and was not allowed to kick.

The best bout on the show ended in a DQ. That sums up this show in a nutshell.

The UFC Lightweight title was defended on the night as champion Pat Miletich clashed with John Alessio. The bout was over quickly as Miletich slammed Alessio and placed him in half guard wherein he skillfully worked the body before taking full mount. Alessio couldn't defend himself from the champion's punches and with his arms loose, Miletich sank in the armbar for the submission victory.

An impressive performance from Miletich as he defended the gold for a third time.

That was UFC 26. One of the worst pay per views in UFC history without question with only the Andrade and Miletich fights providing any entertainment value.