×
Create
Notifications

UFC 267: Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira full card results and highlights

Glover Teixeira (left), Jan Blachowicz (right) [Images Courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]
Glover Teixeira (left), Jan Blachowicz (right) [Images Courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]
Frank Bonada
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Oct 31, 2021 03:20 AM IST
News

UFC 267 marked a return to Abu Dhabi for the UFC. With that came a plethora of exhilarating matchups. The event was headlined by a clash between UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and Brazilian veteran Glover Teixeira.

The night ended in woes for Blachowicz, who was dominated by Teixeira in round one before getting submitted in the second.

An interim bantamweight title fight also took place at UFC 267, with top contenders Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen colliding inside the octagon. The two elite 135er's put on an incredible display but it was Yan who walked away the new UFC interim bantamweight champion.

Exciting wins from Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev, as well as solid performances from Alexander Volkov and Magomed Ankalaev, also occurred on the memorable main card.

UFC 267 prelims results

Amanda Ribas def. Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Zubaira Tukhugov def. Ricardo Ramos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Albert Duraev def. Roman Kopylov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-27).

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Benoit Saint Denis via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26).

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Shamil Gamzatov via first-round (3:31) TKO (ground strikes).

Lerone Murphy def. Makwan Amirkhani via second-round (0:14) KO (knee).

Andre Petroski def. Hu Yaozong via third-round (4:46) submission (arm-triangle).

Tagir Ulanbekov def. Allan Nascimento via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

UFC 267 main card results

Glover Teixeira def. Jan Blachowicz (c) via second-round (3:00) submission (rear-naked choke).

Petr Yan def. Cory Sandhagen via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46).

Islam Makhachev def. Dan Hooker via first-round (2:25) submission (kimura).

Alexander Volkov def. Marcin Tybura via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Khamzat Chimaev def. Li Jingliang via first-round (3:16) technical submission (rear-naked choke).

Magomed Ankalaev def. Volkan Oezdemir via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

UFC 267 prelim highlights

The featured prelim of UFC 267 saw two rising prospects face off. Funnily enough, neither Virna Jandiroba nor Amanda Ribas relied particularly heavily on their ground games, despite both boasting incredible Brazilian jiu-jitsu credentials.

Instead, the pair preferred to exchange in the pocket. Ribas lost the first round, but came on steadily in the second and third, picking up a decision victory.

Now Ribas starts to pour on the striking! 😤[ #UFC267 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/uwrAGyOpqr
Don't sleep on the striking 😳[ #UFC267 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/JmGmqzh4wn

Zubaira Tukhugov and Ricardo Ramos' fight at UFC 267 was an all-action affair, with both men having great moments of success. Tukhugov landed the bigger shots over the stretch and his jab was utilized to great effect, resulting in a unanimous decision victory.

What a battle at 145! ⚔️ How'd you score it?[ #UFC267 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/8xrQYglKPb
OOH @ZubairaTukhugov finding his range in the first 👊💥[ #UFC267 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/Uk19DYf6nR
There's that ELBOW ACTION from @RicardoRamosMMA ⚡️[ #UFC267 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/DQBv3IFdUq

Albert Duraev's UFC debut was no easy lay-up. Roman Kopylov fought until the very end, but Duraev was ultimately able to pick up a decision victory in an exhilarating back-and-forth contest.

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Benoit Saint-Denis' three-round UFC 267 fight was the subject of much controversy. Referee Vyacheslav Kiselevhas repeatedly let the bout continue, despite Saint-Denis being battered to a pulp.

Secures his 9th win in the UFC 🙌🇧🇷 @ElizeuCapoeira goes the distance to get back into the win column![ #UFC267 | The prelims continue LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/juIzROML5a
How's he still standing?! 😳[ #UFC267 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/JjsZCMnXP4
Heatin' UP in RD 1 🔥[ #UFC267 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/p914uzJbLg

Michal Oleksiejczuk, meanwhile, handed Shamil Gamzatov the first loss of his career. 'Lord' pressured the Russian with reckless abandon, catching him with a slick uppercut that sent Gamzatov to the mat. Ground-and-pound quickly followed, bringing an end to the contest and securing victory for the Pole at UFC 267.

RETURN OF THE LORD 😱🇵🇱 Oleksiejczuk with a VICIOUS uppercut.[ #UFC267 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/1ULLWfPu8P
Improvements have been made for Michal Oleksiejczuk 🙌[ #UFC267 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/g09zIXvtgz

Lerone Murphy picked up yet another win, brutally knocking out Makwan Amirkhani in the second round. Amirkhani had great success with his takedowns in round one, but when he changed levels at the start of the second, Murphy's knee was waiting.

OH MY GOOOOOODNESS!!! 🤯😳 @LeroneMurphy just came in and TURNED THE TABLES![ #UFC267 | We're LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/no4wYRcHB8

Andre Petroski picked up a second dominant victory inside the UFC, submitting Yaozong Hu in the third round. Petroski repeatedly used his wrestling to dominate Hu, eventually locking up an arm-triangle choke with less than 20 seconds to go.

DOMINANT on short notice! 👏@PetroskiAndre with nonstop pressure at #UFC267.[ @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/UfM3HznkeG

UFC 267 kicked off with a flyweight bout between the No.15-ranked Tagir Ulanbekov and UFC newcomer Allan Nascimento. Ulanbekov was able to secure a split decision victory in a close fight. Nascimento's Brazilian jiu-jitsu game was very impressive but ultimately ineffective.

Make that 5️⃣-STRAIGHT! 🇷🇺 @Tagir_Ulanbekov locks the win inside the Octagon at #UFC267![ Prelims are LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/b5UFKJj8K5
How'd @AllanPuroOsso escape?!? 🤯[ #UFC267 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/AigUOtov7W
Some early action coming from these flyweights 👀[ #UFC267 | Prelims are LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/v9p6KdUxOx

UFC 267 main card highlights

At 42 years young, Glover Teixeira is the UFC light heavyweight champion. Against Jan Blachowicz, the Brazilian veteran dominated the first round with wrestling. In the second frame, he clipped Blachowicz hard.

The Polish power puncher fought back. However, Teixeira was able to secure another takedown. He quickly passed into mount and forced the Pole to turn his back. From there, the rear-naked choke was inevitable.

A NEW CHAMPION EMERGES 🏆 @GloverTeixeira becomes #ANDNEW!!![ #UFC267 | B2YB @CryptoCom ] https://t.co/fyED4XC32O
42 year old Glover Teixeira gets the submission in the 2nd and is the new champion 😳 #UFC267 https://t.co/3NImzmwd40
This is @GloverTeixeira's house 🏠[ #UFC267 | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/JbTGQ1xcTb
The boys couldn't contain themselves 🤯🤯🤯 #UFC267 https://t.co/FtDM8ZhNNL
UNDISPUTED CHAMP AT 42 YEARS OLD!!!! 🏆[ #UFC267 | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/yyxWjAqexp
UNDISPUTED CHAMP AT 42 YEARS OLD!!!! 🏆[ #UFC267 | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/yyxWjAqexp
HUUUUUGE early takedown for @GloverTeixeira 😤[ #UFC267 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/cNJiBbWlYp

An incredible five-round fight between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen may well be a contender for Fight of the Year. Sandhagen started strong, but Yan noticeably upped the pressure as the fight went on.

A brutal spinning backfist from the Russian floored Sandhagen, but 'The Sandman' was able to get back to his feet. 'No Mercy' eventually edged a decision, becoming new UFC interim bantamweight champion.

No Mercy in the official division! 🇷🇺@PetrYanUFC is the new interim UFC bantamweight champ! 🏆[ #UFC267 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/XDf28opCYX
WHAT A FIGHT 👏👏👏[ #UFC267 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/dvSAjeKRQe
Yan sticking to the fundamentals 💢 #UFC267 https://t.co/dfQA9QdIxZ
An early chess match through the first round 👊💢 #UFC267 https://t.co/gR96PLn9mW

Islam Makhachev made fighting an elite lightweight look easy at UFC 267. The Dagestani took Dan Hooker down in the first round and swiftly transitioned to a kimura. Hooker lasted as long as humanely possible, but Makhachev's wrestling prowess was simply too much for 'The Hangman'.

Name a better duo than @MakhachevMMA and @TeamKhabib... #UFC267 https://t.co/6DnqTUwc6M
TEAM HASBULLA! #UFC267 https://t.co/aJpC5A7nix
GIVE THIS MAN HIS RESPECT!!!@MakhachevMMA with the round 1️⃣ kimura.[ #UFC267 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/DP6S7EPRYc

Alexander Volkov lived up to expectations at UFC 267, out-striking a game Marcin Tybura over three rounds. Tybura was presumed to be the superior grappler, but 'Drago' was able to defend his takedowns and even take top control at times. The Russian won via unanimous decision.

Punches in bunches from @AlexDragoVolkov 😤[ #UFC267 | We're LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/lueO9UUVuX
Pure dominance and precision on display ⚡️🇷🇺 @AlexDragoVolkov notches the W via UD at #UFC267! [ Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/0Il5DAWMUY

The hype train continued as Khamzat Chimaev didn't allow Li Jingliang to survive the opening round of their UFC 267 bout. 'Borz' took 'The Leech' down, forced him to turn to his back and locked in a rear-naked choke. Jingliang didn't tap, instead falling asleep at the hands of the Chechen-born Swede.

Can anyone stop this man? #UFC267 https://t.co/QP6q2LPGqr
THE HYPE IS REAL!!!!!!!!@KChimaev is a baaaaaaad man 😤[ #UFC267 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/ekUHQjeg4b
Takedown off the rip for @KChimaev![ #UFC267 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/IGkdGAQXQf

UFC 267's main card opened up with a light heavyweight bout between rising contender Magomed Ankalev and 205-pound veteran Volkan Oezdemir. The Dagestani looked in control throughout, dominating in both the striking and the wrestling exchanges. He secured a comfortable unanimous decision victory.

Showcasing some quick power early on 👀👊[ #UFC267 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/8IfdPY3ioA
An absolutely DOMINANT performance 😤🇷🇺 @AnkalaevM makes it 7 in a row at #UFC267. [ #UFC267 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/ZunRaIwcOc

ALSO READArticle Continues below

My goodness! 😳👊 What a straight left from @AnkalaevM! [ #UFC267 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/d3CobmK5Ar

Edited by Harvey Leonard
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी