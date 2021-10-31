UFC 267: Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira full card results and highlights

UFC 267 marked a return to Abu Dhabi for the UFC. With that came a plethora of exhilarating matchups. The event was headlined by a clash between UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and Brazilian veteran Glover Teixeira.

The night ended in woes for Blachowicz, who was dominated by Teixeira in round one before getting submitted in the second.

An interim bantamweight title fight also took place at UFC 267, with top contenders Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen colliding inside the octagon. The two elite 135er's put on an incredible display but it was Yan who walked away the new UFC interim bantamweight champion.

Exciting wins from Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev, as well as solid performances from Alexander Volkov and Magomed Ankalaev, also occurred on the memorable main card.

UFC 267 prelims results

Amanda Ribas def. Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Zubaira Tukhugov def. Ricardo Ramos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Albert Duraev def. Roman Kopylov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-27).

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Benoit Saint Denis via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26).

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Shamil Gamzatov via first-round (3:31) TKO (ground strikes).

Lerone Murphy def. Makwan Amirkhani via second-round (0:14) KO (knee).

Andre Petroski def. Hu Yaozong via third-round (4:46) submission (arm-triangle).

Tagir Ulanbekov def. Allan Nascimento via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

UFC 267 main card results

Glover Teixeira def. Jan Blachowicz (c) via second-round (3:00) submission (rear-naked choke).

Petr Yan def. Cory Sandhagen via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46).

Islam Makhachev def. Dan Hooker via first-round (2:25) submission (kimura).

Alexander Volkov def. Marcin Tybura via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Khamzat Chimaev def. Li Jingliang via first-round (3:16) technical submission (rear-naked choke).

Magomed Ankalaev def. Volkan Oezdemir via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

UFC 267 prelim highlights

The featured prelim of UFC 267 saw two rising prospects face off. Funnily enough, neither Virna Jandiroba nor Amanda Ribas relied particularly heavily on their ground games, despite both boasting incredible Brazilian jiu-jitsu credentials.

Instead, the pair preferred to exchange in the pocket. Ribas lost the first round, but came on steadily in the second and third, picking up a decision victory.

Zubaira Tukhugov and Ricardo Ramos' fight at UFC 267 was an all-action affair, with both men having great moments of success. Tukhugov landed the bigger shots over the stretch and his jab was utilized to great effect, resulting in a unanimous decision victory.

Albert Duraev's UFC debut was no easy lay-up. Roman Kopylov fought until the very end, but Duraev was ultimately able to pick up a decision victory in an exhilarating back-and-forth contest.

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Benoit Saint-Denis' three-round UFC 267 fight was the subject of much controversy. Referee Vyacheslav Kiselevhas repeatedly let the bout continue, despite Saint-Denis being battered to a pulp.

UFC @ufc



🇧🇷



[ @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] Secures his 9th win in the UFC 🙌🇧🇷 @ElizeuCapoeira goes the distance to get back into the win column! #UFC267 | The prelims continue LIVE on @ESPNPlus Secures his 9th win in the UFC 🙌🇧🇷 @ElizeuCapoeira goes the distance to get back into the win column![ #UFC267 | The prelims continue LIVE on @ESPNPlus | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] https://t.co/juIzROML5a

Michal Oleksiejczuk, meanwhile, handed Shamil Gamzatov the first loss of his career. 'Lord' pressured the Russian with reckless abandon, catching him with a slick uppercut that sent Gamzatov to the mat. Ground-and-pound quickly followed, bringing an end to the contest and securing victory for the Pole at UFC 267.

Lerone Murphy picked up yet another win, brutally knocking out Makwan Amirkhani in the second round. Amirkhani had great success with his takedowns in round one, but when he changed levels at the start of the second, Murphy's knee was waiting.

Andre Petroski picked up a second dominant victory inside the UFC, submitting Yaozong Hu in the third round. Petroski repeatedly used his wrestling to dominate Hu, eventually locking up an arm-triangle choke with less than 20 seconds to go.

UFC 267 kicked off with a flyweight bout between the No.15-ranked Tagir Ulanbekov and UFC newcomer Allan Nascimento. Ulanbekov was able to secure a split decision victory in a close fight. Nascimento's Brazilian jiu-jitsu game was very impressive but ultimately ineffective.

UFC 267 main card highlights

At 42 years young, Glover Teixeira is the UFC light heavyweight champion. Against Jan Blachowicz, the Brazilian veteran dominated the first round with wrestling. In the second frame, he clipped Blachowicz hard.

The Polish power puncher fought back. However, Teixeira was able to secure another takedown. He quickly passed into mount and forced the Pole to turn his back. From there, the rear-naked choke was inevitable.

BetOnline.ag @betonline_ag 42 year old Glover Teixeira gets the submission in the 2nd and is the new champion 😳 #UFC267 42 year old Glover Teixeira gets the submission in the 2nd and is the new champion 😳 #UFC267 https://t.co/3NImzmwd40

An incredible five-round fight between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen may well be a contender for Fight of the Year. Sandhagen started strong, but Yan noticeably upped the pressure as the fight went on.

A brutal spinning backfist from the Russian floored Sandhagen, but 'The Sandman' was able to get back to his feet. 'No Mercy' eventually edged a decision, becoming new UFC interim bantamweight champion.

UFC @ufc An early chess match through the first round 👊💢 #UFC267 An early chess match through the first round 👊💢 #UFC267 https://t.co/gR96PLn9mW

Islam Makhachev made fighting an elite lightweight look easy at UFC 267. The Dagestani took Dan Hooker down in the first round and swiftly transitioned to a kimura. Hooker lasted as long as humanely possible, but Makhachev's wrestling prowess was simply too much for 'The Hangman'.

Alexander Volkov lived up to expectations at UFC 267, out-striking a game Marcin Tybura over three rounds. Tybura was presumed to be the superior grappler, but 'Drago' was able to defend his takedowns and even take top control at times. The Russian won via unanimous decision.

The hype train continued as Khamzat Chimaev didn't allow Li Jingliang to survive the opening round of their UFC 267 bout. 'Borz' took 'The Leech' down, forced him to turn to his back and locked in a rear-naked choke. Jingliang didn't tap, instead falling asleep at the hands of the Chechen-born Swede.

UFC 267's main card opened up with a light heavyweight bout between rising contender Magomed Ankalev and 205-pound veteran Volkan Oezdemir. The Dagestani looked in control throughout, dominating in both the striking and the wrestling exchanges. He secured a comfortable unanimous decision victory.

